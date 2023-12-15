Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements

After a meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the Israeli War Cabinet, comprising Benjamin Netanyahu, Benny Gantz, and Yoav Gallant, cooperatively agreed that the war in Gaza would not conclude within the next two months.



However, Washington shares the same beliefs on the necessity of eliminating Hamas, a point reiterated by Sullivan.



The timing of the end of the war, its nature, and the transition to subsequent phases remain a part of a larger disagreement between Washington and Tel Aviv. This comes as security officials warn against the repercussions of Netanyahu's attempts to deepen the rift, particularly as he leads a media campaign against US President Joe Biden.



The disagreement extends beyond the timing and nature of the war and goes beyond Netanyahu alone.



After entering the post-war scenario, Cabinet member Benny Gantz expressed that the war might last for years and not end with a calm-for-calm equation. Gantz even suggested the seizure of Gaza territories for operational purposes.



Sullivan affirmed Washington's support for most of Israel's steps related to eliminating Hamas. In return, he also emphasized the role of the Palestinian Authority after the war.



The Cabinet members presented a plan to Sullivan for confronting the border situation with Lebanon. The plan entails military action if diplomatic efforts fail, based on the principle of not negotiating with Hezbollah at the borders but ensuring its removal for the return of calm to the north.



Despite the differences, Sullivan spoke optimistically about the success of diplomatic efforts.



Meanwhile, residents in the north are pressing for a return to their areas, and families of prisoners with Hamas are escalating their campaign to secure the release of their loved ones as soon as possible.