News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
19
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-16 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
When Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah ascended to the throne as the Emir of Kuwait in 2020, he was 83 years old, and consequently, his reign lasted only three years and a half.
It is worth noting that he had been away from the spotlight in the last few months, to the extent that he delegated two years ago the Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to undertake some of the Emir's responsibilities.
However, before that, and as the Crown Prince, he held the position for fourteen years during the reign of his late brother, Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, after being sworn in by the National Assembly to assume the position.
He is the sixth son of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former ruler of Kuwait, from his wife Yemama. He is the sixth after independence from Britain and the sixteenth since the Al-Sabah family took over the reins of governance in Kuwait almost two hundred and seventy years ago.
His political career began more than sixty-one years ago as the governor of the Hawally region, which he developed into a modern area.
He then held the ministries of interior and defense several times, where he developed the work's military and civilian aspects. He worked on modernizing and expanding the camps of the Ministry of Defense, equipping them with the latest weapons and machinery.
Like his predecessor, he was keen on mediating between Arab and Gulf parties in conflict and avoided involvement in regional conflicts.
Additionally, he consistently called for peaceful solutions, making him highly esteemed among the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
He led mediation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, contributing to lifting the blockade on Qatar and welcoming it back into the Gulf fold.
He also praised the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation and its impact on the Gulf Arab situation.
The Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, will assume the throne in Kuwait.
Furthermore, the Kuwaiti constitution clearly defines the mechanism for the transfer of power within the Al-Sabah family. It stipulates that the Emir of the country nominates the Crown Prince within one year of assuming power, and the parliament either accepts or rejects the nomination in a secret session.
However, it has never happened before that the National Assembly rejected any nominee for the Crown Prince during the modern political life in Kuwait.
Breaking Headlines
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Kuwait
Emir
Next
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:35
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
Middle East News
11:35
For Kuwait's new emir, Saudi ties are seen as key
0
Middle East News
08:40
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor
Middle East News
08:40
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal named as successor
0
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
Middle East News
06:15
Amiri Diwan announces death of Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
0
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Emirati official: Putin exchanged views on regional, international developments during visit
Middle East News
2023-12-07
Emirati official: Putin exchanged views on regional, international developments during visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Echoes of desperation: Tel Aviv streets closed as hostages pay the price
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Parliament approves law for term extension of Army Commander, ISF Director General
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Israeli War Cabinet unites: Prolonged Gaza war amid US-Israel disagreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-15
Global Refugee Forum highlights: Lebanon's complex refugee dynamics
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
Israel drops 'warning' leaflets over Lebanon's southern areas; here are the details
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:41
Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament proved that it is capable of preserving Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-15
The long history of the occupied territories of Chebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills
0
World News
2023-09-18
Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region
World News
2023-09-18
Russia Shoots Down Multiple Ukrainian Drones in Crimea and Moscow Region
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:13
LBCI Sources: Eight Israeli army raids hit forested areas in southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:17
Hezbollah mourns new martyr from southern Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
Press Highlights
01:28
Irish Soldier, Sean Rooney's killing: Trial delayed amid medical excuse controversy
4
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
Press Highlights
00:30
Lebanese army in the spotlight: Balancing act amidst political and security challenges
5
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
Press Highlights
05:12
Al-Hajjar to succeed Oueidat
6
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
Press Highlights
05:16
Bkerki sources describe the extension of the Army Commander's term as a 'significant step'
7
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
Middle East News
02:14
Gaza Health Ministry: 12 children 'confined' in incubators at Kamal Adwan Hospital without water, food
8
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Lebanon News
06:36
French Foreign Minister's visit delayed for technical reasons, LBCI source confirms
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More