News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unresolved Cabinet Dynamics: Prospects of Military Appointments Outside Formal Agenda
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-17 | 09:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Unresolved Cabinet Dynamics: Prospects of Military Appointments Outside Formal Agenda
Indeed, the Cabinet session scheduled for Tuesday is set to address the agenda initially planned for last Friday's canceled session, along with additional items, according to government sources speaking to LBCI.
However, the inclusion of appointing a Chief of Staff and members of the military Council outside the formal agenda remains a possibility and is subject to the Prime Minister's discretion. This matter is still undecided, pending the results of political communications initiated since Thursday evening.
Essential communications include those conducted by former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and members of the Democratic Gathering in various directions. One such contact involved a conversation with Deputy Gebran Bassil, who did not succeed in convincing Bassil either to extend the term of the army commander or to appoint a Chief of Staff and military Council.
Despite Defense Minister Maurice Slim's insistence on his right as a minister to propose appointments, the Cabinet may lean towards making appointments based on an assessment conducted by the Secretary-General of the Council, Judge Mahmoud Makiya. This assessment grants the Council the right to act in place of the concerned minister in case of "failure to perform duties."
Ministerial sources need to consider the possibility of securing the quorum for Tuesday's caretaker government session, especially as Hezbollah, according to LBCI information, appears inclined to participate through its ministers to approve the appointments.
Frangieh is the only leader among the usual participants in Cabinet sessions who rejects appointments in the absence of a president. Will he maintain his stance next Tuesday, or will intensified communications between Clemenceau and Ain el-Tineh with other forces convince him otherwise?
News Bulletin Reports
Cabinet
Military
LAF
Army
Next
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
A look into dynamic legacy of Kuwait’s Sheikh Nawaf
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
Middle East News
2023-12-15
Israeli army spokesman: We will resort to the military option if diplomacy fails to remove Hezbollah from the border
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term
Lebanon News
2023-12-15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Taking the decision in the Cabinet is 'suspicious;' we insist on extending the Army Commander's term
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
Press Highlights
2023-11-18
Army Commander’s fate hangs on Cabinet session amidst opposition and intensive communications
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Wandering through the divine: Lebanon's religious treasures beckon
0
World News
05:36
French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'
World News
05:36
French FM: Red Sea shipping attacks 'cannot go unanswered'
0
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:36
Urgent Search for Lina Laure Steiger: Missing Person in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-08-05
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-05
Saudi Foreign Ministry's Decision Unrelated to External Ramifications in Lebanon: Sources to LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
Middle East News
04:34
Israeli FM: France could play 'significant role' to avoid war in Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:15
Israel's New Strategy to Counter Hamas Tunnels: The Underwater Challenge in Gaza
3
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
Middle East News
06:50
French FM urges all parties to 'deescalate' on Israel-Lebanon border
4
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
07:05
In Tiny Lebanon, New Investment Opportunities Abound, Yet Face Challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
News Bulletin Reports
09:21
Stalemate in Gaza: Israeli Leadership Struggles to Define Strategy Amidst Failed Negotiations and Escalating Protests
6
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
Press Highlights
00:39
Marada movement leader Frangieh objects to Chief of Staff appointment
7
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
Middle East News
07:13
Aid enters Gaza through Kerem Shalom crossing for first time since the war’s outbreak
8
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
News Bulletin Reports
06:21
Boosting Lebanon's Economy: 5 Ways to Support Local During the Holiday Season
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More