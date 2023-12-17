Unresolved Cabinet Dynamics: Prospects of Military Appointments Outside Formal Agenda

Indeed, the Cabinet session scheduled for Tuesday is set to address the agenda initially planned for last Friday's canceled session, along with additional items, according to government sources speaking to LBCI.



However, the inclusion of appointing a Chief of Staff and members of the military Council outside the formal agenda remains a possibility and is subject to the Prime Minister's discretion. This matter is still undecided, pending the results of political communications initiated since Thursday evening.



Essential communications include those conducted by former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and members of the Democratic Gathering in various directions. One such contact involved a conversation with Deputy Gebran Bassil, who did not succeed in convincing Bassil either to extend the term of the army commander or to appoint a Chief of Staff and military Council.



Despite Defense Minister Maurice Slim's insistence on his right as a minister to propose appointments, the Cabinet may lean towards making appointments based on an assessment conducted by the Secretary-General of the Council, Judge Mahmoud Makiya. This assessment grants the Council the right to act in place of the concerned minister in case of "failure to perform duties."



Ministerial sources need to consider the possibility of securing the quorum for Tuesday's caretaker government session, especially as Hezbollah, according to LBCI information, appears inclined to participate through its ministers to approve the appointments.



Frangieh is the only leader among the usual participants in Cabinet sessions who rejects appointments in the absence of a president. Will he maintain his stance next Tuesday, or will intensified communications between Clemenceau and Ain el-Tineh with other forces convince him otherwise?