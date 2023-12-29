Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29 | 10:36
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet
0min
Espionage concerns: Hezbollah urges border residents to disconnect surveillance cameras from the Internet

Hezbollah is urging citizens in border villages to disconnect their surveillance cameras from the Internet to prevent potential breaches by the enemy, which could exploit visual data for intelligence collection on fighters.

How does this breach occur?

Undoubtedly, the occupying authorities and their military possess the latest monitoring and surveillance technologies related to monitoring and espionage, from MK or "Emm Kamel" drones that hover over the southern skies to systems like Pegasus, with its extensive capabilities to breach major electronic systems.

Despite numerous means, experts confirm that breaching surveillance cameras in intelligence operations may be more cost-effective and provide helpful information in espionage activities.

Hezbollah reportedly adopted this strategy years ago, as the Times of Israel reported, citing a 2016 report from Al-Manar TV. 

The report revealed that Hezbollah successfully breached surveillance cameras on the Israeli side, extending beyond border areas to infiltrate the Israeli Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv.

