New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-29 | 11:08
High views
New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal
2min
New approach: Israeli Cabinet explores new prisoner exchange proposal

The Israeli Cabinet is currently deliberating a new proposal for a prisoner exchange, with discussions set to take place in Egypt this Friday. The head of Mossad, David Barnea, is expected to later travel to Qatar to continue deliberations before presenting the proposal to Hamas for approval.

However, concerns within Israel loom over potential disruptions to the negotiations following the announcement of the military's expansion of operations in Khan Yunis. 

Despite fears among the families of hostages held by Hamas regarding their safety, particularly given Israeli intelligence's assertion that the majority of prisoners are located in that area, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant affirms progress on this front.

Israeli warnings come at a time when the State Comptroller announced that officials, three months post-war, continue to commit errors with severe repercussions for the overall course and aftermath of the war.

Despite bearing the brunt of responsibility for ongoing developments, the Prime Minister maintains his commitments to coalition parties, notably those on the far right. 

Consequently, a scheduled Cabinet discussion was canceled despite calls for its consideration the day after the war. A Friday poll indicates that the Israeli opposition gains strength against the backdrop of continued battles in Gaza, stagnation in the prisoner file, and escalation in the north.

According to poll analysts, the opposition would secure 71 seats if parliamentary elections were held today, while Netanyahu's coalition would recede to 44 seats. 

Meanwhile, five seats would go to the Joint Arab List.

Middle East News

Approach

Israeli

Cabinet

Prisoner

Exchange

Proposal

