Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-04
Field spy or electronic espionage: Lebanon's cybersecurity challenge against Israeli security breach
More than one hypothesis and scenario have been put forth following the assassination of Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri. The focus revolves around how this operation was executed.
Was it carried out through direct field spy intervention or by electronic espionage?
According to press reports, the prevailing narrative suggests military involvement directed by an on-the-ground spy. This is not the first time Israel has breached Lebanese security and sovereignty.
After the end of the July 2006 war, Lebanese security forces arrested dozens on charges of collaborating with Israeli intelligence, Mossad.
According to informed security sources speaking to LBCI, security forces detected electronic campaigns by Mossad aimed at recruiting agents in 2018. In 2023, 119 individuals faced legal actions, with 109 receiving definitive judgments. The remaining ten were sentenced in absentia.
The individuals targeted belonged to various groups, facing charges within the following frameworks:
- Hezbollah and Palestinian factions
- Future Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)
- Officers, commanders, and other personnel still serving in the Lebanese army
- Directors and employees in OGERO, affiliated with the Communications Ministry
- Civilians arrested in the south, Beirut's southern suburbs, and Beirut Airport, including Amer Fakhoury, who was later released and deceased in the United States.
How did Israel manage to operate this number of agents in Lebanon? What technologies are employed in their espionage efforts?
According to a source in the State Security apparatus to LBCI, initial communication often occurs through social media or direct contact abroad.
Israel is considered one of the top five countries in cybersecurity, while Lebanon ranks 117th, per the International Telecommunication Union report.
Which security agencies specialize in combating Israeli electronic attacks, and what challenges hinder them from playing a more effective role?
- Logistical preparations
- Political decisions
Thus, the war with Israel is not just traditional but extends into the virtual realm, connected to technological advancements and cybersecurity. This reality demands heightened awareness and increased technological capabilities to confront this threat.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Field
Spy
Electronic
Espionage
Lebanon
Cybersecurity
Challenge
Israeli
Security
Breach
Next
US diplomatic efforts: Lebanon and Israel on edge following Saleh al-Arouri's assassination
Terror attacks shake Iran: Hundreds of casualties in two explosions near Soleimani's tomb
Previous
