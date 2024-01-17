News
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
There are no arrangements in southern Lebanon regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 and addressing reservations along the Blue Line and violations along Ghajar before a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza. There is no indication of an imminent ceasefire there.
Based on Israeli statements, there is no ceasefire in the foreseeable future. The war continues until achieving the objectives, including the elimination of Hamas.
The US envoy, Amos Hochstein, conveyed to the Lebanese that the phrase "ceasefire" is not on the Israeli agenda.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati acknowledges this reality but still signals that Lebanon is preparing for a post-ceasefire phase.
In this context, his sources suggest that Lebanon received ideas from Israelis through Americans and responded with alternative ideas related to Lebanon's interests, starting with Israel's commitment to cease violations of Resolution 1701.
However, despite no concrete steps, Prime Minister Mikati went further when he spoke about working towards ensuring long-term stability in the South.
The Americans understand that there is no time frame to reach a ceasefire. Thus, Hochstein's current task involves waiting with an interspersed gathering of answers and ideas and leaving it to the new US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, to follow up on communication with Lebanese officials in a mission whose first point is to avoid further deterioration.
Discussing any arrangements in the South presents numerous challenges. Hezbollah rejects any discussion before a ceasefire and also refuses to engage in talks about the issue of weapons.
Resolution 1701 is based on Resolution 1559, and negotiations on these arrangements face challenges amid the presidential vacuum.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Resolution 1701
Hezbollah
Ceasefire
Israel
Conflict
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
Resolution 1559
Lisa Johnson
