Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

There are no arrangements in southern Lebanon regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 and addressing reservations along the Blue Line and violations along Ghajar before a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza. There is no indication of an imminent ceasefire there.

Based on Israeli statements, there is no ceasefire in the foreseeable future. The war continues until achieving the objectives, including the elimination of Hamas.

The US envoy, Amos Hochstein, conveyed to the Lebanese that the phrase "ceasefire" is not on the Israeli agenda.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati acknowledges this reality but still signals that Lebanon is preparing for a post-ceasefire phase. 

In this context, his sources suggest that Lebanon received ideas from Israelis through Americans and responded with alternative ideas related to Lebanon's interests, starting with Israel's commitment to cease violations of Resolution 1701. 

However, despite no concrete steps, Prime Minister Mikati went further when he spoke about working towards ensuring long-term stability in the South.

The Americans understand that there is no time frame to reach a ceasefire. Thus, Hochstein's current task involves waiting with an interspersed gathering of answers and ideas and leaving it to the new US Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa Johnson, to follow up on communication with Lebanese officials in a mission whose first point is to avoid further deterioration.

Discussing any arrangements in the South presents numerous challenges. Hezbollah rejects any discussion before a ceasefire and also refuses to engage in talks about the issue of weapons. 

Resolution 1701 is based on Resolution 1559, and negotiations on these arrangements face challenges amid the presidential vacuum.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Resolution 1701

Hezbollah

Ceasefire

Israel

Conflict

US

Envoy

Amos Hochstein

Resolution 1559

Lisa Johnson

LBCI Next
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
'Mouth of the volcano': Tensions surge as Hezbollah leader and Israeli commander exchange war rhetoric
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-15

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-11

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10

US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-30

US envoy's impending return to Lebanon: Seeking clarity from Hezbollah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Saudi-Israel normalization: Gaza post-war evaluation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:15

Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-06

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-03

On the ground in Gaza: Israeli military reveals strategic targets and tactics in ongoing ground operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Resolution 1701 stalled: Hezbollah rejects talks before ceasefire; Israeli statements suggest prolonged conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
12:35

The story of Israel’s assassinations against Hezbollah: Part 1 - 1982-2000

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Lebanon's Airport cybersecurity wake-up call: Cyber vulnerabilities exposed

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah strikes Israeli soldiers near Al-Abad and Tal Shaar

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Lebanese Forces leader questions logic of Lebanon's involvement in regional wars amidst internal crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

By the numbers: A closer look at Lebanon's ski season - 80% demand, 100% hotel occupancy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Retaliatory rocket barrage: Al-Qassam targets 'Liman' military barracks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More