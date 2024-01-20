Tourism and Stability: Lebanon Prepares for Summer Season

In any country where the tourism sector is a priority due to its contribution to economic revival, the first prerequisite is often stability and security. Lebanon, possessing all the components for tourism, is preparing for the upcoming summer tourist season despite facing challenges, particularly along its volatile border with Israel.



However, the tourism sector in Lebanon, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, is gearing up for the summer season. The focus is on developing attractive packages, especially targeting foreign tourists.



These packages are expected to be finalized in early spring and coordinated among airlines, travel agencies, specialized tourism companies, hotels, guesthouses, and other tourism sectors.



Some travel agencies concentrate on outbound tourism, known as "outgoing," while others operate in both outbound and inbound tourism, referred to as "incoming."



Those engaged in incoming tourism are already preparing packages and competitive prices, especially since Middle Eastern tourism has experienced rapid growth post-COVID-19.



For Lebanese expatriates, the call is "Coming, Coming," provided the situation does not deteriorate further, as observed during the Christmas holiday season. However, attracting foreign tourists remains contingent on a crucial condition: "Give us stability, and we'll offer the world wonders."



