Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP

14-04-2025 | 05:11
Next round of US-Iran talks to be held in Rome: AFP

The next round of indirect talks between the United States and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program will be held in Rome, the Dutch foreign minister and a second diplomatic source said Monday.

Dutch minister Caspar Veldkamp said at an EU meeting that the talks will take place in the Italian capital, while two diplomats based in the city confirmed that information and said they would happen on Saturday.

AFP
 

