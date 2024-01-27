Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

In a significant move towards the negotiation of a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel, mediators are set to convene a quadripartite summit involving the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Israel in Paris in the upcoming days.



The summit will include key mediators such as CIA Director William Burns, head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, alongside Israeli counterparts including Mossad chief David Barnea and Shin Bet director Ronen Bar and reserve General Nitzan Alon, responsible in the army for intelligence efforts in the prisoner file Nitzan Alon.



The summit aims to advance discussions on a potential deal.



According to Israeli sources, the likelihood of progress in the deal is higher than ever, especially considering a new proposal that addresses previous obstacles.



Following an earlier meeting with Israeli negotiators, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pointed out the broad outlines of the deal, including a proposed 60-day ceasefire instead of the previously suggested 90 days. Israel views this as a concession, as Hamas had insisted on a 90-day truce coupled with a withdrawal from Gaza.



The renewed talks about finalizing a prisoner exchange deal, including a limited ceasefire, coincide with the Israeli military's acknowledgment of The Hague Court's decision, which prohibits actions that could be considered genocide, restricting its activities in Gaza and hindering the implementation of the planned third stage.



Simultaneously, military leaders claimed that Hamas has regrouped and spread in areas where the army withdrew, attempting to revive its capabilities and resilience.



Meanwhile, Israel remains committed to its plan to control the Philadelphi Axis to assert dominance in the Strip, despite potential tensions with Egypt.



As Hamas releases a video featuring three Israeli female prisoners, urging Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli officials to stop the war for their release, families of the hostages call for widespread participation in demonstrations, signaling an escalation to ensure the primary objective of the Gaza war: the release of hostages.