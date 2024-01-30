Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl's Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30 | 09:50
High views
Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl&#39;s Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault
2min
Urgent Call for Help: Palestinian Girl's Plea from Gaza Amid Israeli Assault

Report by Rita Khoury, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
 
An audio recording was published by the Palestinian Red Crescent in the past hours of the Palestinian girl Layan Hamadeh, 15 years old, when she contacted the Red Crescent teams, seeking help from inside her family's car surrounded by Israeli tanks in Gaza City.

Layan was killed by an Israeli gunshot, as heard in the audio recording.

Layan lost her life.. and the fate of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old girl, a relative of Layan, remains unknown.

As for Hind, a picture of her was published by the Palestinian Red Crescent website, which said that she remained trapped inside a vehicle that the Israeli army fired at, killing all six inside, while Hind remained pleading for hours for the Red Crescent teams to reach her.

Unfortunately, 

The ambulance team went Monday evening to rescue Hind and has not returned, and its fate remains unknown.

Did the ambulance reach Hind? Did it save the little girl who lived hours of terror? Did the ambulance encounter any problem causing the communication to be cut off? Questions only the attacker, the armed one that aims its bullets at innocents, knows the answer.

News Bulletin Reports

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Biden's Response Dilemma: Navigating Tensions in the Wake of Jordan Attack
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
