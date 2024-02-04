Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen



Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The United States and the United Kingdom launched 36 airstrikes in Yemen over the weekend.



While the US and British strikes against the Houthi rebels began on January 18 in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, this development marks a significant expansion of the confrontation, with the United States targeting Iran-affiliated groups in Syria and Iraq.



The US and UK airstrikes focused on underground Houthi facilities storing weapons, missile launch sites, and other capabilities used to target navigation in the Red Sea.



Notably, an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen was among the facilities destroyed, according to US military sources.



Despite the US' repeated declarations to avoid broader conflict in the Middle East and to de-escalate tensions with Iran, these strikes have targeted Iran's allies.



A source familiar with US policies described the situation to LBCI, emphasizing that the United States is reluctant to engage in an extensive war but found it necessary to respond judiciously after the Houthis disrupted navigation in the Red Sea and Iran's allies hit several US targets in Syria and Iraq.



Politically, the United States is obligated to respond, especially during its election year, and President Joe Biden must project a "strong leader" image to voters while avoiding further escalation.



The source added that to prevent an escalation, the United States chose to strike militias in the Arab world rather than directly targeting Iran, despite having the capability to do so.



Moreover, in an effort to prevent escalation, the United States informed Iran and its regional allies before initiating the strikes, allowing the Iranians to withdraw their forces in advance.



According to the informed source on US policies, the situation in Iraq and Syria differs from that in Yemen for the United States.



Despite the US-British attacks last month, the Houthis continued to target ships passing through the Red Sea. The Biden administration seeks operational objectives by hampering Houthi capabilities.



Will the United States succeed in achieving this goal?



A Yemeni source responds to LBCI, stating that undoubtedly, prolonged US-British airstrikes will threaten Houthi military capabilities, increasing the blockade of arms entry points.



While the Houthis may respond with limited escalation to satisfy their supporters and showcase their military prowess in the Red Sea, it is unlikely to lead to a more dangerous escalation, concludes the Yemeni source.