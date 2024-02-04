News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
6
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04 | 11:28
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Broader regional confrontation: US and UK expand military engagement in Yemen
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The United States and the United Kingdom launched 36 airstrikes in Yemen over the weekend.
While the US and British strikes against the Houthi rebels began on January 18 in response to their attacks on ships in the Red Sea, this development marks a significant expansion of the confrontation, with the United States targeting Iran-affiliated groups in Syria and Iraq.
The US and UK airstrikes focused on underground Houthi facilities storing weapons, missile launch sites, and other capabilities used to target navigation in the Red Sea.
Notably, an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen was among the facilities destroyed, according to US military sources.
Despite the US' repeated declarations to avoid broader conflict in the Middle East and to de-escalate tensions with Iran, these strikes have targeted Iran's allies.
A source familiar with US policies described the situation to LBCI, emphasizing that the United States is reluctant to engage in an extensive war but found it necessary to respond judiciously after the Houthis disrupted navigation in the Red Sea and Iran's allies hit several US targets in Syria and Iraq.
Politically, the United States is obligated to respond, especially during its election year, and President Joe Biden must project a "strong leader" image to voters while avoiding further escalation.
The source added that to prevent an escalation, the United States chose to strike militias in the Arab world rather than directly targeting Iran, despite having the capability to do so.
Moreover, in an effort to prevent escalation, the United States informed Iran and its regional allies before initiating the strikes, allowing the Iranians to withdraw their forces in advance.
According to the informed source on US policies, the situation in Iraq and Syria differs from that in Yemen for the United States.
Despite the US-British attacks last month, the Houthis continued to target ships passing through the Red Sea. The Biden administration seeks operational objectives by hampering Houthi capabilities.
Will the United States succeed in achieving this goal?
A Yemeni source responds to LBCI, stating that undoubtedly, prolonged US-British airstrikes will threaten Houthi military capabilities, increasing the blockade of arms entry points.
While the Houthis may respond with limited escalation to satisfy their supporters and showcase their military prowess in the Red Sea, it is unlikely to lead to a more dangerous escalation, concludes the Yemeni source.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Regional
Confrontation
US
UK
Military
Engagement
Yemen
Next
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-24
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
World News
2024-01-24
Russian military transport plane with Ukrainian POWs on board crashes near Ukraine border
0
Middle East News
2024-01-24
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
Middle East News
2024-01-24
US Military Destroys Houthi Anti-Ship Missiles in Yemen, Citing Imminent Threat to Maritime Security
0
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
World News
2024-01-23
Russian Defense Ministry: Missile strikes hit military production facilities in Ukraine
0
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Yemen VP: US Red Sea coalition is weak due to regional powers' absence
Middle East News
2024-01-16
Yemen VP: US Red Sea coalition is weak due to regional powers' absence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Economic Parallels and Challenges: Lebanon and Egypt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-03
Hezbollah Strongly Condemns US Aggression in Iraq and Syria
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
2023-11-15
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-02
Circular 166: BDL introduces new circular instead of Circular 151 to alleviate depositor losses
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
Lebanon News
2023-12-19
MP Hankach weighs in: Lebanon's urgent need for a President in the face of crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:43
Hezbollah mourns loss of Mohammad Jawdat Yahya from southern Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanese political landscape: Elie Marouni's views on Presidential elections and foreign influence
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
4
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:26
Sheikh Kabalan: Hezbollah's role is a strategic guarantee for Lebanon
5
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
15:28
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Internal struggles: Israel's government at odds over Paris Summit prisoner exchange deal
7
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
Middle East News
01:06
US Navy conducts preemptive strike against Houthi missile in the Red Sea
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:20
Canada to sanction West Bank settlers and Hamas leaders
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More