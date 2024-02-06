News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
16
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06 | 10:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Has the Amal Movement entered into confrontations in the south against the Israeli occupation?
With the "baptism of blood" and the five-fold martyrdom, the ranks of the Lebanese resistance have become an integral part of the southern scene.
Five martyrs from the Amal Movement fell in the past few days. Two martyrs were targeted in a house in Blida, forming a focal point for the Movement.
During the funeral procession, the level of challenge and tension increased when the Israeli occupation targeted a house in Blida, hundreds of meters away from the mourners. The matter did not end here.
After the funeral, a salvo of rockets was launched from both the western and eastern sectors towards settlements in the Galilee without being claimed by Hezbollah or Palestinian factions until the Israeli occupation targeted a house belonging to the Movement in Beit Lif, where three additional members were martyred.
Five martyrs in four days were added to Ali Daoud, the first martyr for the Movement in the south since the start of the confrontations after the eighth of October.
Towns and villages in the south have become almost empty.
Amal Movement members have been present there since the eighth of October, and some of them volunteer and come to the Movement's points in these towns from distant areas, eager to carry out military operations and defend Lebanon or are part of monitoring and stationed units.
According to field sources, Amal Movement members roam in these nearly deserted villages, and their movements are exposed to the Israeli occupation, as well as their headquarters and points.
The sources add that several missile launch operations have taken place from points in the south without being claimed by any party, and some unofficial statements attributed the operations to the Amal Movement.
However, the Movement's central media has not officially claimed any operation launched from the south.
Sources from the Movement confirm that they are present in the southern towns to defend the south and Lebanon in the event of any Israeli military incursion and ground assault on Lebanese sovereignty.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed in a television interview after the targeting of Blida that the Amal Movement is alongside Hezbollah to defend every inch of Lebanese soil.
It resists within its military capabilities and does not possess the capabilities and resources of Hezbollah, adding that he is not concerned about its diplomatic role.
According to Speaker Berri, "diplomatic resistance" is an essential part of the resistance.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Amal Movement
Confrontations
Israel
Beit Lif
Military
Operations
Lebanese
Resistance
Nabih Berri
Hezbollah
Next
Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-01-29
Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-08
Unveiling the tactics: Israel's psychological warfare amidst military operations in southern Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
Press Highlights
2023-12-09
Lebanon's Escalating Challenges: Israeli Attacks on Army, Hezbollah Confrontations, and French Diplomacy
0
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Middle East News
2024-02-04
Military operations to expand in Lebanon regardless of the Gaza war if threat not removed: Gantz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
10:56
US Secretary of State Blinken's Diplomatic Efforts in the Middle East: Seeking Ceasefire in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
09:47
French Foreign Minister Urges Implementation of UN Resolution 1701 in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08:19
Rising Cancer Cases: Global Trends and Implications for Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-05
French Minister Séjourné's mission: Bridging perspectives between Israel and Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
Lebanon News
2024-01-13
Analyzing the dynamics: Israel, Hezbollah, and the 30 percent war probability
0
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
Middle East News
2024-01-19
Houthis fire two ballistic missiles at US-owned tanker without causing injuries or damages
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
Lebanon News
2024-01-25
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on air defense site near Kfar Blum
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-09
Unveiling Lebanon's rent law changes: What is at stake for 24,000 tenants?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon summons UK ambassador over David Cameron's recent visit
2
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
Lebanon News
09:15
Beirut Airport faces 'soaring' decline in travelers and flights in 2024: Here are the details
3
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
Lebanon News
12:36
Judge Nawaf Salam elected President of International Court of Justice
4
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
Press Highlights
00:37
Lebanese-German legal collaboration: Advancing Riad Salameh's prosecution
5
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:35
In the Shadows: Underworld networks fueling Syrian exodus into Lebanon
6
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
7
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
Press Highlights
01:06
In the spotlight: Perspectives from Washington visitors on Lebanon's political scene
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
News Bulletin Reports
10:08
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More