Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-06 | 10:08
High views
LBCI
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages
3min
Exposing the 'diplomatic resistance': Amal Movement faces Israeli occupation in southern villages

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
Has the Amal Movement entered into confrontations in the south against the Israeli occupation? 

With the "baptism of blood" and the five-fold martyrdom, the ranks of the Lebanese resistance have become an integral part of the southern scene. 

Five martyrs from the Amal Movement fell in the past few days. Two martyrs were targeted in a house in Blida, forming a focal point for the Movement.

During the funeral procession, the level of challenge and tension increased when the Israeli occupation targeted a house in Blida, hundreds of meters away from the mourners. The matter did not end here. 

After the funeral, a salvo of rockets was launched from both the western and eastern sectors towards settlements in the Galilee without being claimed by Hezbollah or Palestinian factions until the Israeli occupation targeted a house belonging to the Movement in Beit Lif, where three additional members were martyred. 

Five martyrs in four days were added to Ali Daoud, the first martyr for the Movement in the south since the start of the confrontations after the eighth of October.

Towns and villages in the south have become almost empty. 

Amal Movement members have been present there since the eighth of October, and some of them volunteer and come to the Movement's points in these towns from distant areas, eager to carry out military operations and defend Lebanon or are part of monitoring and stationed units.

According to field sources, Amal Movement members roam in these nearly deserted villages, and their movements are exposed to the Israeli occupation, as well as their headquarters and points.

The sources add that several missile launch operations have taken place from points in the south without being claimed by any party, and some unofficial statements attributed the operations to the Amal Movement. 

However, the Movement's central media has not officially claimed any operation launched from the south.

Sources from the Movement confirm that they are present in the southern towns to defend the south and Lebanon in the event of any Israeli military incursion and ground assault on Lebanese sovereignty.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri confirmed in a television interview after the targeting of Blida that the Amal Movement is alongside Hezbollah to defend every inch of Lebanese soil. 

It resists within its military capabilities and does not possess the capabilities and resources of Hezbollah, adding that he is not concerned about its diplomatic role. 

According to Speaker Berri, "diplomatic resistance" is an essential part of the resistance.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
