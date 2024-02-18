Security Implications of Non-Smartphones in the Shadow of Israeli Surveillance

When Israel exercises control over Lebanese airspace through drones, satellites, and espionage tools, and gains the ability to hack smartphones for targeted assassinations, we may wonder: What if I use a non-smartphone, commonly referred to as a "dumbphone," and reside in the south? Can Israel still infiltrate my communications?

However, the use of dumbphones may still present security advantages for Israel through network infiltration. For instance, it can exploit vulnerabilities to monitor the carrier's communications.

While dumbphones cannot be directly tracked, Israel's capability to penetrate networks and monitor movements via cell towers enables them to determine the carrier's location, albeit through a more complex process.

Thus, dumbphones may offer a safer option for both security personnel and civilians, which explains their continued usage among military and security personnel