Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-04-2025 | 09:33
Macron, Palestinian President agreed on 'urgent' need for Gaza truce: Palestinian agency
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron called for an "urgent" ceasefire in Gaza during a phone conversation on Monday, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.
"They emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire, the acceleration of humanitarian aid delivery, the rejection of the displacement of the Palestinian people from their land, and the Palestinian Authority assuming responsibility in the Gaza Strip," the agency reported.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Emmanuel Macron
Palestine
President
Agreement
Gaza
Truce
