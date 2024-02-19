Advisory opinions: ICJ holds hearings this week on Israeli actions in Palestine

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine JaroudiThe revelations about the ongoing situation in Palestine due to Israeli occupation have sparked international attention, with the United Nations General Assembly seeking advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice regarding the Israeli occupation's actions.The court has commenced hearings on the matter for a week.The focus of these sessions will be Israel's policies and practices in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967. This is not the first time the UN General Assembly has requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice concerning the occupied Palestinian territories.At least 52 countries, including the United States, China, Russia, and Egypt, are expected to participate in the hearings.However, Israel has declined to do so, submitting a written response to the court instead.During the hearing, the Palestinian Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, stated, "The ongoing genocide in Gaza is a result of Israel's evasion of punishment. Ending Israel's impunity is deemed an ethical, political, and legal imperative. The successive Israeli governments have presented the Palestinian people with only three options: displacement, subjugation, or death. However, our people are here to stay and have a right to live in freedom and dignity in their ancestral land."While the outcome of the advisory opinion will not be binding on Israel, it is expected to increase political pressure on the country, especially amidst the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. This marks a shift from previous times when nations were reluctant to criticize Tel Aviv for fear of punitive measures.Ultimately, what unfolds during this week at the International Court of Justice in The Hague is separate from the genocide accusation against Israel brought by South Africa before the International Court.