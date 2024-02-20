Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-20
High views
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701
2min
Dialogue in London: Lebanese delegation addresses key issues, including Resolution 1701

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Lebanese parliamentary delegation visiting London, headed by MP Fouad Makhzoumi, left no pressing Lebanese topic unaddressed during discussions with officials from the Foreign Relations Committee and the Development Committee in the British Parliament.

The discussions began with the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701 and the role of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. 

Key topics included the importance of strengthening the Lebanese Army, the urgent need for electing a President, the imperative of Syrian refugee return, proposing camps in Syria or along the Lebanese-Syrian border, and the Beirut port explosion.

British officials expressed keen interest in securing stability and tranquility in Lebanon. They were resolute in their support for the Lebanese Army and its role in implementing Resolution 1701. 

Additionally, they voiced support for the Lebanese perspective on the Syrian refugee issue.

In the context of empowering Lebanon to tackle the financial crisis, mainly supporting the banking sector, Acting Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Wassim Mansouri received assurance from British counterparts regarding free assistance for BDL and banks in cyber security. 

There was also a positive assessment of Lebanese performance. 

Discussions also covered further cooperation to combat money laundering, thus enhancing the relationship between BDL and Lebanese banks with British correspondent banks.

