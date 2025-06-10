Macron condemns 'senseless' violence after fatal school stabbing

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday denounced a "senseless wave of violence" after a teaching assistant was fatally stabbed by a pupil outside a school in eastern France.



"While protecting our children, a teaching assistant lost her life, the victim of a senseless wave of violence," Macron wrote on X, commenting on the latest in a spate of such incidents at French schools. "The nation is in mourning, and the government is mobilized to reduce crime," he added.



AFP