Rising tensions near Jerusalem

Instead of Gaza, today's remarkable field development emerged from within Israel.

An Israeli soldier was killed and eight others were injured of varying severity, in an operation carried out by Palestinians at a military checkpoint, near “Maale Adumim” settlement, east of occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli Army Radio initially reported that nine soldiers were wounded, including three in severe condition in the shooting, and then announced the death of one of the wounded soldiers.

According to Israeli Channel 13, one of the perpetrators of the attack deliberately crashed into a car to cause an accident, causing a traffic jam, and then three attackers got out and opened fire on the vehicles with two M-16 rifles and a pistol.

The Israeli police stated that they killed two of the perpetrators of the attack at the location and killed the third after pursuing him: they were Muhammad and Kazem Zawahra from Beit Ta'mir village, east of Bethlehem, and Ahmed Al-Wahsh from Zaatara, south of Bethlehem.

Hamas blessed what it described as a heroic operation, while Jihad stressed that it comes within the framework of the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to defend their sanctities.

On the other hand, a number of Israeli ministers called for a violent response to the attack.