Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

Report by Amal Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
Despite Israeli secrecy regarding the meetings of the US president's advisor in Tel Aviv, it seems that Brett McGurk has not made progress on the fundamental issues raised during his talks with Israeli officials, whether it's regarding the incursion into Rafah or the post-war plan. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated the government's stance, linking the Rafah operation to progress in the prisoner exchange deal. 

As for the post-war issue, McGurk did not address the plan proposed by the prime minister but urged Netanyahu to discuss the post-war scenario with his ministers. 

This comes amid information about a US message to Tel Aviv warning of efforts by Washington and some Arab countries to formulate a Gaza strip plan that includes a provision to integrate Hamas into the Palestine Liberation Organization.

While Israel links the Rafah file to progress in the prisoner exchange deal, the negotiating delegation returned from Paris on Saturday morning amid optimism about advancing to an advanced stage next week, focusing on the number and identity of the prisoners. At the same time, the Security Cabinet will discuss the meeting's results on Saturday evening. 

Some Israelis are concerned that the negotiations for the deal are lengthy, while there are concerted efforts to ensure a ceasefire during Ramadan. 

Furthermore, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet's insistence on not releasing Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences may jeopardize the deal, prompting intensified protests by the families of the prisoners.

While Israelis woke up on Saturday to continued shelling from Lebanon, officials and security personnel believe that any agreement on Gaza will directly affect the situation in Lebanon and may lead to calm and agreement there as well. At the same time, Americans have confirmed that mediator Amos Hochstein has suspended negotiations on the northern front pending developments in the Gaza war.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Gaza

Israel

Palestine

LBCI Next
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23

Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23

Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22

Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:37

Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:19

Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-02-23

Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:00

Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03

Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M

LBCI
Sports News
2024-02-23

Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More