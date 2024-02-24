News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24 | 08:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue
Report by Amal Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Despite Israeli secrecy regarding the meetings of the US president's advisor in Tel Aviv, it seems that Brett McGurk has not made progress on the fundamental issues raised during his talks with Israeli officials, whether it's regarding the incursion into Rafah or the post-war plan.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated the government's stance, linking the Rafah operation to progress in the prisoner exchange deal.
As for the post-war issue, McGurk did not address the plan proposed by the prime minister but urged Netanyahu to discuss the post-war scenario with his ministers.
This comes amid information about a US message to Tel Aviv warning of efforts by Washington and some Arab countries to formulate a Gaza strip plan that includes a provision to integrate Hamas into the Palestine Liberation Organization.
While Israel links the Rafah file to progress in the prisoner exchange deal, the negotiating delegation returned from Paris on Saturday morning amid optimism about advancing to an advanced stage next week, focusing on the number and identity of the prisoners. At the same time, the Security Cabinet will discuss the meeting's results on Saturday evening.
Some Israelis are concerned that the negotiations for the deal are lengthy, while there are concerted efforts to ensure a ceasefire during Ramadan.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet's insistence on not releasing Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences may jeopardize the deal, prompting intensified protests by the families of the prisoners.
While Israelis woke up on Saturday to continued shelling from Lebanon, officials and security personnel believe that any agreement on Gaza will directly affect the situation in Lebanon and may lead to calm and agreement there as well. At the same time, Americans have confirmed that mediator Amos Hochstein has suspended negotiations on the northern front pending developments in the Gaza war.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Israel
Palestine
Next
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-23
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Israel's military exports to India unaffected by Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-22
Israeli cabinet approves sending negotiators for talks on Gaza truce in Paris
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:19
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
News Bulletin Reports
06:19
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-23
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
2024-02-23
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
0
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2024-02-23
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
2
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
4
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
Press Highlights
01:41
Lebanon's presidential equation: Frangieh, Aoun, and the quest for resolution
5
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
Lebanon News
07:52
Warning strike: Lebanon's municipal employees demand equality
6
Lebanon News
07:02
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
Lebanon News
07:02
Hezbollah targets gathering of Israeli soldiers near Dhayra site, achieving direct hits
7
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
8
Middle East News
02:04
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Middle East News
02:04
Houthi attack on M/V Rubymar sparks oil spill concerns, CENTCOM reveals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More