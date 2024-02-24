Gaza Negotiations: Challenges and Prospects for Israeli-US Dialogue

Report by Amal Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

Despite Israeli secrecy regarding the meetings of the US president's advisor in Tel Aviv, it seems that Brett McGurk has not made progress on the fundamental issues raised during his talks with Israeli officials, whether it's regarding the incursion into Rafah or the post-war plan.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his security minister, Yoav Gallant, reiterated the government's stance, linking the Rafah operation to progress in the prisoner exchange deal.



As for the post-war issue, McGurk did not address the plan proposed by the prime minister but urged Netanyahu to discuss the post-war scenario with his ministers.



This comes amid information about a US message to Tel Aviv warning of efforts by Washington and some Arab countries to formulate a Gaza strip plan that includes a provision to integrate Hamas into the Palestine Liberation Organization.



While Israel links the Rafah file to progress in the prisoner exchange deal, the negotiating delegation returned from Paris on Saturday morning amid optimism about advancing to an advanced stage next week, focusing on the number and identity of the prisoners. At the same time, the Security Cabinet will discuss the meeting's results on Saturday evening.



Some Israelis are concerned that the negotiations for the deal are lengthy, while there are concerted efforts to ensure a ceasefire during Ramadan.



Furthermore, Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet's insistence on not releasing Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences may jeopardize the deal, prompting intensified protests by the families of the prisoners.



While Israelis woke up on Saturday to continued shelling from Lebanon, officials and security personnel believe that any agreement on Gaza will directly affect the situation in Lebanon and may lead to calm and agreement there as well. At the same time, Americans have confirmed that mediator Amos Hochstein has suspended negotiations on the northern front pending developments in the Gaza war.