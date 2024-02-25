News
Presidential initiative: Dialogue continues among politicians
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25 | 11:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Presidential initiative: Dialogue continues among politicians
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After discussions with parliamentary bloc leaders, the National Moderation bloc appears content with the reception of its presidential initiative.
The initiative calls for parliamentary consultation on nominations before calling for an election session once representatives agree to secure a quorum and refrain from consecutive session withdrawals.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri welcomed the proposal, expressing a clear preference for the term "dialogue session" to avoid conflict with his own initiative. It is widely acknowledged that meeting with the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc is crucial.
Hezbollah remains committed to supporting candidate Sleiman Frangieh but welcomes dialogue with the Moderation bloc and others, advocating for various forms of dialogue to expedite the presidential election process.
"We will listen to their proposals and give our opinion, but regardless of the terminology - dialogue or consultation – there is no disagreement; the outcome matters," stated Hezbollah.
However, they refrained from answering questions regarding their participation in election sessions if convened, emphasizing the disconnection between the Gaza war and its repercussions in the South from the presidential issue.
"We do not have to agree on a single name for the presidency," said Ahmed Khair, a member of the Moderation bloc to LBCI, implying a consensus on two or more candidates to present. The primary concern is securing two-thirds attendance throughout consecutive sessions, leading to the election of a president.
Khair also provided insights into the details of the Quintet Committee and Saudi Arabia's reception of their initiative. Meetings with various parliamentary blocs, including the Marada Movement and the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, are scheduled in the upcoming hours.
While the initiative has stirred discussions, clarity on proposed mechanisms is needed, provided all blocs agree on its parameters.
