Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

2024-02-26 | 12:03
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid Palestinian suffering in Gaza, following the consequences of the Israeli war, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has submitted the government's resignation, leaving the decision in the hands of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Awaiting Abbas' response to either accept or reject the resignation, the formation of a new government, likely composed of technocrats (specialized ministers), is anticipated to face significant challenges due to disputes among Palestinian factions.

The disputes primarily revolve around:

Firstly, there are disagreements over who will lead the government. Two names have emerged: Mohammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian National Fund, favored by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is reluctant to relinquish control, and Nasser al-Qudwa, the nephew of former President Yasser Arafat, supported by the reformist faction within Fatah or Mohammed Dahlan with Hamas.

Secondly, there is a dispute regarding the scope of the government's work, whether it will focus solely on Gaza's reconstruction and administration or encompass both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Fatah disagree on this issue, with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) preferring governance within Palestinian territories, while Hamas advocates for unified governance, even if through a technocratic government.

The formation of a new government is an American demand, part of a plan Washington is coordinating with several Arab states.

According to The Washington Post, this plan includes a timeline for establishing a Palestinian state, with a ceasefire being the key to the plan. During the ceasefire period, the United States plans to take initial steps toward implementing the plan, including forming an interim Palestinian government.

In contrast to American pressure, Israel rejects the establishment of a Palestinian government, as evident in Netanyahu's document regarding the post-Gaza war plan, stating Israel's intention to retain complete control over Gaza without a specified timeline.

Ultimately, all eyes are on the results of the Palestinian factions' meeting in Moscow, scheduled for February 29, where various issues will be discussed, including the formation of a national government and reconciliation among factions.

