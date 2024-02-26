News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26 | 12:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Palestinian Prime Minister's resigns: Debate on new government formation
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid Palestinian suffering in Gaza, following the consequences of the Israeli war, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has submitted the government's resignation, leaving the decision in the hands of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Awaiting Abbas' response to either accept or reject the resignation, the formation of a new government, likely composed of technocrats (specialized ministers), is anticipated to face significant challenges due to disputes among Palestinian factions.
The disputes primarily revolve around:
Firstly, there are disagreements over who will lead the government. Two names have emerged: Mohammad Mustafa, head of the Palestinian National Fund, favored by President Mahmoud Abbas, who is reluctant to relinquish control, and Nasser al-Qudwa, the nephew of former President Yasser Arafat, supported by the reformist faction within Fatah or Mohammed Dahlan with Hamas.
Secondly, there is a dispute regarding the scope of the government's work, whether it will focus solely on Gaza's reconstruction and administration or encompass both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Hamas and Fatah disagree on this issue, with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) preferring governance within Palestinian territories, while Hamas advocates for unified governance, even if through a technocratic government.
The formation of a new government is an American demand, part of a plan Washington is coordinating with several Arab states.
According to The Washington Post, this plan includes a timeline for establishing a Palestinian state, with a ceasefire being the key to the plan. During the ceasefire period, the United States plans to take initial steps toward implementing the plan, including forming an interim Palestinian government.
In contrast to American pressure, Israel rejects the establishment of a Palestinian government, as evident in Netanyahu's document regarding the post-Gaza war plan, stating Israel's intention to retain complete control over Gaza without a specified timeline.
Ultimately, all eyes are on the results of the Palestinian factions' meeting in Moscow, scheduled for February 29, where various issues will be discussed, including the formation of a national government and reconciliation among factions.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestinian
PM
Prime Minister
Resignation
Debate
Government
Gaza
West Bank
Next
Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh submits government's resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas
0
Middle East News
12:12
Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government
Middle East News
12:12
Mahmoud Abbas accepts the resignation of the Shtayyeh government
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56
Israeli forces kill over 30 Palestinian militants in Zeitoun neighborhood, Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:56
Israeli forces kill over 30 Palestinian militants in Zeitoun neighborhood, Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-23
Gaza Health Ministry: 29,514 Palestinians killed and 69,616 injured in Israeli strikes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Baalbek attack: Israel targets Lebanon in unprecedented move since July War - Here are the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Rafah evacuation: Israeli cabinet continues deliberations on Rafah invasion and prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-25
Inside Israel: Ongoing talks about truce and hostage deal amid growing protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
Middle East News
2024-01-14
Gaza war enters 100th day: Health Ministry spokesperson unveils toll, 'alarming' figures
0
Middle East News
2023-09-08
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Middle East News
2023-09-08
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
0
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
2023-11-14
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
Lebanon News
02:13
Renowned actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away aged 67
2
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
Lebanon News
04:52
Israeli warplanes target vicinity of Baalbek, near Aadous
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
Lebanon News
05:35
Israeli airstrike targets a hangar and a two-story building in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
Lebanon News
09:53
Hezbollah strikes Golani Brigade HQ in Nafah with 60 Katyusha rockets
5
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:54
Israeli army says it bombed Hezbollah's air defenses in Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
Lebanon News
09:11
Breaking: 48 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israel
7
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:41
Israeli drone targets civilian car in Mjadel, southern Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Press Highlights
03:28
US rejects French paper: Doubts loom over Hezbollah-Israel tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More