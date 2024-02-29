Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects

2024-02-29 | 11:41
Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects
Navigating Palestinian Unity: Challenges and Prospects

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Two days ago, when the Palestinian Prime Minister submitted his resignation, he placed it within the framework of the new arrangements needed for the next phase.
The last sentence of his speech holds all the significance: "Unity and the extension of authority over the entire land of Palestine."
On the other hand, Hamas representatives speak of forming a government in a way that they deem appropriate, starting from Gaza and reaching the West Bank.
Have these contrasting positions been reflected in the meeting that brings together all factions in Moscow to discuss the formation of a unity government?
In contrast to this positive Palestinian atmosphere, international parties continue to speak of their rejection of Hamas representation in any future Palestinian authority. How will the Palestinian factions deal with this reality?
Will this initiative succeed? It cannot be determined at present, but what is certain is that it is a step in the right direction.



