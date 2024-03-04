Amos Hochstein's firm message to Hezbollah: Sustainable calm needed along the Blue Line

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-04 | 13:07
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Amos Hochstein&#39;s firm message to Hezbollah: Sustainable calm needed along the Blue Line
2min
Amos Hochstein's firm message to Hezbollah: Sustainable calm needed along the Blue Line

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amos Hochstein delivered a clear and firm message to Hezbollah through the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri. 

The essence of his message is that tranquility must be sustainable along the Blue Line, and a temporary ceasefire is not a solution. 

Some of those who met with Hochstein noted that he is pushing for a growing emphasis on sustainable calm in the south, emphasizing that Lebanon's interest and future lie in it.

Sources in Ain el Tineh assert that the American diplomat did not bring a written proposal regarding the implementation of Resolution 1701 but indicated that he had developed ideas on how to ensure calm in southern Lebanon.

Insiders in the talks mentioned that Hochstein urged the Lebanese side, including Hezbollah, to take steps that allow any Gaza truce to extend to the Lebanese border region. 

He proposed that this truce should be a precursor to a final solution at the Lebanese-Israeli border, facilitating the return of residents on both sides and preventing any future military deterioration.

Hochstein's discussions and idea exchanges included Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Army Commander General Joseph Aoun. 

Hochstein reiterated reliance on the army's role in implementing Resolution 1701 and ensuring sustainable calm at the borders, emphasizing US and international support for it.

The discussions of the US envoy also involved a meeting with the former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt. 

They covered the situation from Gaza and southern Lebanon, discussing the US role in the region. Hochstein also had a meeting with Deputy Speaker of Parliament Elias Bou Saab.

During his visit to Lebanon, the American envoy also had a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Walid Fayad, where they discussed matters related to electricity, oil, and gas.
 

