News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
Report by Lara el Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Since Hezbollah got involved in supporting Gaza, Israeli entities have hinted at expanding the war in Lebanon. Amid truce negotiations and captive exchanges, some fear Israel's intrusion into Lebanon after completing its operations in its southern front.
Is it in its interest to expand the battlefield on land?
Israel's strength lies in its aerial and technological superiority, allowing precise target detection and strikes. However, it acknowledges its vulnerability on the ground.
Hezbollah, rooted in the geography and border environment, has accumulated military and logistical capabilities and experiences.
Diplomatic sources suggest that this ongoing aerial war allows Israel to achieve its objectives against the resistance.
On the other hand, some emphasize the following equation: Israel desires war but is unable to [go through it], while the resistance can but does not want it.
Why does Israel seek war?
According to sources close to Hezbollah, Israel prefers a decisive solution.
The expected displacement of approximately 150,000 settlers in the north is considered the worst in its history. Hezbollah has imposed a "security belt" over a distance of approximately ten kilometers.
On the other hand, Israel is unable to bear the burden of war. Its exhausted army is incapable of fighting on two fronts, and the Israeli interior is unable to withstand the power of Hezbollah's missiles, of which only a small part has been used, revealed the same sources.
The sources also recall what Hassan Nasrallah stated: If the enemy carries out its threats, it must realize that the 100,000 settlers who left the north will not return. They should prepare shelters for over two million settlers, not just 100,000.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Gaza
Support
Israel
Battleground
Hassan Nasrallah
Next
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
Unforeseen Consequences: The Impact of GPS Manipulation on Drones and Fishermen in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-02
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-02
Israeli strike kills three Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Hezbollah suggests ceasefire dependent on Israel halting Gaza offensive
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Hezbollah suggests ceasefire dependent on Israel halting Gaza offensive
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Lebanon News
2024-02-27
Reuters: Lebanon's Hezbollah will halt fire if Hamas OKs Gaza truce
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Adapting to adversity: How Lebanese students continue learning amidst conflict in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
Middle East News
2024-01-29
UNRWA: We will not be able to assist Gaza after February due to funding suspension
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
0
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
World News
07:19
Kuwait ratifies technical military cooperation agreement with Russia
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
Lebanon News
09:08
Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces: Direct hits unleashed near Al-Wazzani village
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Hezbollah's Gaza support 'triggers' Israeli leverage: Will Lebanon be the next battleground?
3
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
Press Highlights
02:07
Hochstein set to visit Beirut at the beginning of the week
4
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:50
Resistance as 'last stand': MP Ali Fayyad urges strength amidst Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
'Green gold': Lebanon's avocado industry thrives on global stage
6
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
Lebanon News
02:39
Hezbollah claims successful strike on Jal al-Alam Site with burkan rocket
7
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
Lebanon News
00:43
Yasmina Zaytoun shines in Miss World Top Model Challenge
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Ceasefire negotiations teeter on edge as Israeli army faces operational challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More