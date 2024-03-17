News
Bassil says FPM is ready to return to agreement if Hezbollah does
Lebanon News
2024-03-17 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bassil says FPM is ready to return to agreement if Hezbollah does
The head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Deputy Gebran Bassil, affirmed that "no one should think that we regret the alliance with Hezbollah," revealing that "at any moment Hezbollah returns to the agreement, we return to it."
During a meeting titled "From Generation to Generation - Gen to Gen," Bassil noted that the agreement provided 15 years of stability in the country.
Bassil emphasized that "when there was an intention to isolate Hezbollah, the agreement came, and we forged a partnership, leading to stability."
He continued, "We lost popularity due to the agreement because marketing Hezbollah in the Lebanese street is difficult, especially among youth."
"Despite that, we sacrificed our popularity for stability. But when we reached a point where Hezbollah no longer progressed with us in partnership, we distanced ourselves. Hence, we say: If you return, we return. If Hezbollah returns to the agreement, we will return," he stated.
Bassil stressed, "Lebanon is our country, and we will defend it. This is our land, and no one will take it away from us.''
Adding, ''After that, the rest of the forces inside wanted to move after seeing foreign countries move while we remained hopeful. We learned from that period that we should be free in what we do, whatever concerns our future and our freedom."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Free Patriotic Movement
Gebran Bassil
Agreement
Related Articles
