NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-10 | 13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
3min
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

A report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 
NATO is conducting the largest and most significant maneuver since the Cold War.

Under the name "Nordic Response 2024," NATO has begun large-scale military exercises in the town of Alta, northern Norway, to repel any hypothetical attack on the alliance's territories. The exercises coincide with the 75th anniversary of the alliance's founding.

Around 20,000 soldiers from 13 countries, including Finland and Sweden, which recently joined the alliance, are participating in the exercises.
 
These exercises cannot be separated from the ongoing tension between Europe and Russia after the latter's recent war on Ukraine.
 
The Russian response was not delayed, as Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko considered the maneuver a "final return" by the alliance to the plans of the Cold War, preparing for a military confrontation with his country.
 
Meanwhile, the Russian General Staff warned of the conflict in Ukraine turning into a full-scale war in Europe.
 
This step comes after the European Union's failure to build a unified security policy, which led some countries to form military blocs within the continent, similar to what Norway, Finland, and Sweden did with a defense cooperation agreement.
 
But where is the United States in protecting its allies? Is Europe heading towards enhancing its security by itself due to the perceived decline in US support, preoccupied with its domestic issues?
Undoubtedly, the failure of a bill to pass in the US House of Representatives (so far) to provide Ukraine with about $60 billion in aid is an essential indicator of the future commitment of the United States to European security.
 
Add to that the statements of former US President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the US elections, when he encouraged Russia to do as it pleases with any NATO member country that does not adhere to the 2% of its GDP on defense expenditure.
 
With all of the above, European fears of the pillars of US policies are escalating as they attempt to avoid engagement in lengthy wars. This raises important questions about the future of European security and the impact on European-American relations.

News Bulletin Reports

NATO

Europe

