Berri meets PM Salam, holds series of meetings on political and security developments

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the second presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh, where discussions covered the latest political, field, and legislative developments.



Berri also reviewed the evolving situation in Lebanon during a meeting with Presidential Advisor Brigadier General André Rahal.



In a separate meeting, the Speaker received Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmad Taleb, accompanied by Banque du Liban (BDL) Director of Financial Operations Ali Taleb.



Berri also met with the South Regional Commander in the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Brigadier General Ahmad Abou Daher.