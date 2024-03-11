Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-11 | 14:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Waiting for aid: Gaza awaits arrival of humanitarian aid ship amid delays

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Gaza residents are eagerly anticipating the arrival of aid ships, marking five months since the Israeli war on the territory.

After last week's announcement that a maritime aid corridor between Cyprus and Gaza would be operationalized, the Spanish NGO's vessel, Open Arms, remains anchored on the shores of Larnaca in Cyprus due to undisclosed technical issues.

According to LBCI's sources, the ship is expected to set sail for Gaza in the upcoming hours, a journey estimated to take approximately 15 hours.

It has been reported that the ship was searched in Cyprus in collaboration with Israel and is carrying around 200 tons of food supplies, including rice, flour, lentils, dry beans, tuna, beef, and canned chicken, confirmed by the World Central Kitchen.

In a potentially expedient move to facilitate aid transportation, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed Tel Aviv's intention to purchase a Cypriot port.

Through this port, Israel aims to inspect humanitarian aid ships before they arrive in Gaza and potentially utilize it as an alternative export route should the port of Haifa face any targeting.

However, questions remain about how the aid will be distributed.

The World Central Kitchen informed LBCI that they would undertake this task, mainly after reports emerged that Israel had requested certain Palestinian clans to oversee aid distribution, a proposal rejected by Hamas, denouncing any communication with Israel as treason.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Aid

Gaza

Arrival

Humanitarian

Ship

Delays

Cyprus

Israel

LBCI Next
Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-08

Israel "welcomes" the opening of maritime corridor from Cyprus for humanitarian aid to Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

First Gaza aid shipment from Cyprus: European Commission anticipates maritime passage access

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-18

Herzog: Israel 'calls for' the arrival of emergency medicine shipment to hostages in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:08

Biden's warning on Gaza: Implications for US-Israel relations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-10

NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-01-12

Berri's diplomatic agenda: Talks with British Shadow Foreign Secretary and French Ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

Yasmina Zaytoun's Miss World success: A celebration that resounds from Lebanon to Mauritius

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:40

Breaking: Explosion heard at southern entrance of Baalbek

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:20

BDL's warnings: Lebanon's jewelry sector faces scrutiny amid money laundering concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23

Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Paris charges Emile Salameh: Nephew of former BDL governor faces 'illicit funds' allegations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More