Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

2024-03-13 | 13:36
Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?
Modernization plans: Will the Beirut Port development initiatives move forward?

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Beirut port's revenues reached $150 million in 2023, with the container terminal receiving 800,000 containers during the same period.

The port's activity is prepared for development pending action from the Lebanese government and port management to implement a study conducted by Expertise France in collaboration with French engineering companies.

The study aims to modernize Beirut port to meet global standards in cargo handling, port security, and regulatory frameworks.

Proposed measures include rebuilding damaged quays, removing debris, establishing new port stations such as a passenger terminal, updating legal and regulatory frameworks, enhancing navigation safety, optimizing cargo monitoring, facilitating cargo exit procedures, supporting customs reform and digitization, adopting a policy for dangerous goods, accelerating the digitization process, and installing a solar power station to produce 15 megawatts of electricity for the port.

The study's implementation awaits action from port management, especially since the companies involved have drafted tender documents for the projects outlined. The government is being called on to allocate over 20% of port revenues to fund these projects.

France's success with the container terminal through CMA CGM has encouraged ongoing efforts to develop Beirut port.

Notably, the French have not mandated French companies for execution but rather advocate for Lebanese companies to take the lead.

