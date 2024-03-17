News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-17 | 13:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
Report by Nicole Hajal, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the Syrian war marks its 14th anniversary, the first visit of the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, to Damascus this year seems timely.
The central agenda item was convening the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee, aimed at facilitating peace efforts in Syria.
Pedersen initiated his visit with discussions with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, followed by meetings with the Russian and Iranian ambassadors in Damascus. He reiterated his proposal regarding the Constitutional Committee, emphasizing the necessity of continuing discussions in Geneva until a consensus is reached between the opposition and the government.
Pedersen's task appears daunting amidst the new complexities of the Syrian crisis.
Russia, a key player in Syrian affairs, opposes holding the ninth round of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva due to Switzerland's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine, instead demanding a neutral location for the meetings.
Will Damascus take a step that could embarrass Russia?
Notably, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, omitted mentioning the Constitutional Committee during its report on Pedersen's meeting with Mekdad.
Instead, it focused on the Syrian minister's emphasis on the United Nations' responsibility to address sovereignty violations in Syria, including Israeli airstrikes and the unauthorized presence of US and Turkish forces.
After years of diplomatic negotiations led by Pedersen, tangible results remain elusive, leaving the resolution of the Syrian crisis dependent on regional developments that seem to have surpassed the Constitutional Committee's mandate.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syrian
War
Anniversary
UN
Envoy
Peace
Damascus
Next
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
Press Highlights
2024-03-05
US envoy's message in Beirut: War or peace, Lebanon's choice
0
Middle East News
2024-02-10
Syrian army shot down Israeli missiles launched at Damascus countryside
Middle East News
2024-02-10
Syrian army shot down Israeli missiles launched at Damascus countryside
0
Middle East News
2024-01-17
UN Special Envoy to Syria: The world needs to end Gaza war quickly
Middle East News
2024-01-17
UN Special Envoy to Syria: The world needs to end Gaza war quickly
0
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
Middle East News
2024-01-02
Syrian army announces damage caused by Israeli attack on Damascus
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Stalled Negotiations: Internal and External Pressures on Israel and Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-16
Houthis Expand Operations Against Israeli Ship Passage, Raise International Concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-21
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
World News
2023-09-21
Bashar al-Assad in China seeking support for reconstruction of his country
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26
Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza
0
World News
2024-02-12
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring
World News
2024-02-12
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Social security reforms: Private sector wages to double in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
05:40
Father Michel Abboud to LBCI: Caritas aids displaced amid south Lebanon's crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Israeli political rift: Netanyahu's decision clashes with Defense Minister's strategy
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:27
Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
13:26
Syrian war anniversary: UN Envoy presses for peace talks in Damascus
6
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
Press Highlights
01:56
Al-Rahi's urgent plea: Addressing Lebanon's presidential vacuum and constitutional violations
7
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
Press Highlights
04:19
Joumblatt and Bassil invited to Doha for presidential talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42
UN-backed report: Famine expected by May in Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More