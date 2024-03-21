News
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-21 | 12:50
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
A report by Amale Chehade, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The British demand to allow British diplomats and members of the Red Cross to visit the elite detainees of Hamas held in Israeli custody as a condition to continue supplying Tel Aviv with weapons has sparked disagreements between security officials and ministers, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir.
While the ministers and the Prison Authority rejected the demand, officials from the Shin Bet and the Foreign Ministry agreed to provide information about the prisoners, who are detained in a prison inside a military camp under very harsh conditions, where six of them have died under mysterious circumstances.
Britain's conditions are seen as the beginning of widening Israel's international isolation circle and imposing sanctions on it. At the same time, observers warned of the repercussions of Israeli policy on various aspects of the war, including the prisoner exchange and the continuation of fighting.
The British demand coincided with informing the Israeli leadership of the shortage of combat equipment and necessary weapons to sustain the fighting. It has become clear that one of the main objectives of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Washington was to demand an acceleration of arms supplies to his country, which had frozen following disputes between Tel Aviv and Washington.
This comes as the army has been trying to showcase its achievements on the battlefield. Meanwhile, the families of the prisoners have escalated their protests to reach an immediate deal, despite officials expressing doubt about reaching one soon. They were surprised by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's optimism regarding an imminent deal following the submission of a draft resolution to the UN Security Council.
Awaiting the outcomes of Blinken's visit to Tel Aviv and the visits of the two Israeli delegations to Washington, the Israeli army intensifies its fighting in Gaza and the West Bank, committing daily massacres against Palestinians, disregarding international and Palestinian warnings.
Decision-makers are firmly convinced that escalating the fighting is the path to victory in the battle for Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.
