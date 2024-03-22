News
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Patients undergoing treatment at the expense of the Health Ministry in Lebanon are facing some burdens. Beyond their illnesses, they constantly hear demands to pay discrepancies exceeding the ministry's allocated funds.
The issue stems from hospitals setting their pricing, which is calculated on a daily basis for bed occupancy. Regardless of this rate, the Health Ministry only reimburses $4 daily per bed. Any difference between the hospital's rate and what the ministry pays is the patient's responsibility.
Today, the process is expected to change after an agreement between the involved parties. The daily bed rate now stands at $50, with the ministry covering $40 and citizens paying the remaining $10.
However, will hospitals adhere to this tariff?
The increase not only affects the daily bed rate but also extends to surgical procedures. For instance, the fee for intensive care has risen from approximately $30 (LBP 2,625,000) to $210 (LBP 18,750,000), while the cost of a Caesarean section has surged from about $110 (LBP 9,975,000) to $1060 (LBP 94,450,000).
The ministry covers 80% of these fees in government hospitals and 65% in private ones.
