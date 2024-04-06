News
France sees economics as an avenue to improve diplomatic relations with Morocco
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-06 | 11:07
France sees economics as an avenue to improve diplomatic relations with Morocco
Before delving into the intricate file of warming up diplomatic relations, Paris hopes to stir the stagnant waters of trade with Rabat, an indispensable partner in the Arab Maghreb, after the ties between the two sides were affected by the Western Sahara issue.
French Minister of Foreign Trade, Franck Riester, affirmed that the time has come to "revive the relationship", during a visit to the kingdom on Thursday, following weeks after another visit by Foreign Minister, Stéphane Séjourné.
Morocco is also preparing to host French Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, and Minister of Agriculture, Marc Fesneau, before the end of the current month.
AFP
News Bulletin Reports
France
Morocco
Economy
