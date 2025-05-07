President Ahmed al-Sharaa said Wednesday that Syria was holding "indirect talks" with Israel to calm tensions between the two countries, following hundreds of Israeli strikes on Syria since Bashar al-Assad's ouster.



"Regarding indirect talks with Israel, there are indirect talks taking place through mediators to calm the situation and try to contain the situation so it does not reach the point where it escapes the control of both sides," Sharaa told a press conference in Paris alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.



AFP