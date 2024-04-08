News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-08 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Over two days, mediators in Cairo will seek to finalize a draft agreement with the Israeli delegation led by David Barnea to reach a prisoner exchange deal before the end of the Eid al-Fitr.
The Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo with extensive powers. It was authorized to consent to the terms agreed upon, and the results were to be presented to the cabinet as an agreed-upon document.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Israel has conceded to restricting the number of residents from the south who will return to the north and subjecting them to army inspection upon their return.
Additionally, Israel has increased the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into the Gaza Strip.
Israeli officials have expressed more optimism than ever before about the talks. Despite the government's failure to unanimously agree on the terms regarding northern residents, Tel Aviv finds itself obligated under US pressure.
Some consider the recent developments to be an achievement for Hamas. Sources within the movement announced that their delegation had left Cairo, and there has been no progress in the negotiations.
In exchange for Israel's withdrawal of troops from Khan Yunis and the agreement to increase aid, direct data indicate training for an operation in Rafah is underway. The Ministry of Security has issued a tender to purchase 40,000 tents, each capable of accommodating 12 Palestinians, to establish a tent town to which the residents of Rafah will be relocated.
However, the tents provided by Israel do not meet the demand for securing the safety of 1,4 million Palestinians. The army is working on a plan to ensure the security of all residents in coordination with Washington and Egypt before announcing the start of its military operation in Rafah.
Nevertheless, the security situation in Israel will have consequences, as any Iranian response to the expected scenarios will disrupt the army's plans in Rafah, alongside the possibility of reaching a prisoner deal, as the implementation of either will chart the course for continued war in Gaza.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egyptian
Mediation
Insights
Israel
Hamas
Prisoner
Exchange
Deal
Next
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-07
Blinken's discussions with Netanyahu in Israel: Examining Hamas' response to prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-27
Ceasefire consideration: Quadripartite summit aims to break deadlock in Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal
0
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Middle East News
2024-01-21
Al Jazeera, citing Israeli Broadcasting Corporation: Netanyahu rejects ultimately Hamas' conditions for a prisoner exchange deal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Assessing the damage: Human and economic toll after six months of confrontation in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Lebanon-Cyprus collaboration: Syrian refugee crisis in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
2023's Lebanese tourism odyssey: Challenges and triumphs keeping the 'party alive'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-03
Australian PM expresses 'anger' over the killing of relief workers in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-02-29
Lebanese Farah Dakhlallah appointed as the first Arab NATO Spokesperson
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Crisis after crisis: Lebanon stalls IMF agreement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details
2
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
Lebanon News
01:53
Security forces apprehend Syrians linked to Pascal Sleiman's kidnapping, Lebanese army says
3
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
Lebanon News
14:29
Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang
4
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
Lebanon News
00:11
Search intensifies for missing coordinator: Pascal Sleiman's abduction shocks Byblos
5
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:57
Israeli airstrike targets Radwan Force commander in southern Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
Lebanon News
12:07
Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman
7
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
Lebanon News
11:28
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years
8
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Lebanon News
05:30
MP Ghada Ayoub to LBCI: Syrian displacement is an 'illegitimate presence'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More