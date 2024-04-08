Egyptian mediation: Insights on Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Over two days, mediators in Cairo will seek to finalize a draft agreement with the Israeli delegation led by David Barnea to reach a prisoner exchange deal before the end of the Eid al-Fitr.



The Israeli delegation arrived in Cairo with extensive powers. It was authorized to consent to the terms agreed upon, and the results were to be presented to the cabinet as an agreed-upon document.



According to sources familiar with the matter, Israel has conceded to restricting the number of residents from the south who will return to the north and subjecting them to army inspection upon their return.



Additionally, Israel has increased the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into the Gaza Strip.



Israeli officials have expressed more optimism than ever before about the talks. Despite the government's failure to unanimously agree on the terms regarding northern residents, Tel Aviv finds itself obligated under US pressure.



Some consider the recent developments to be an achievement for Hamas. Sources within the movement announced that their delegation had left Cairo, and there has been no progress in the negotiations.



In exchange for Israel's withdrawal of troops from Khan Yunis and the agreement to increase aid, direct data indicate training for an operation in Rafah is underway. The Ministry of Security has issued a tender to purchase 40,000 tents, each capable of accommodating 12 Palestinians, to establish a tent town to which the residents of Rafah will be relocated.



However, the tents provided by Israel do not meet the demand for securing the safety of 1,4 million Palestinians. The army is working on a plan to ensure the security of all residents in coordination with Washington and Egypt before announcing the start of its military operation in Rafah.



Nevertheless, the security situation in Israel will have consequences, as any Iranian response to the expected scenarios will disrupt the army's plans in Rafah, alongside the possibility of reaching a prisoner deal, as the implementation of either will chart the course for continued war in Gaza.