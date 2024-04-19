High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack

2024-04-19 | 12:22
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack
3min
High alert: Israel cautious after Iranian attack

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite slim prospects of an Iranian response to Israel's Friday attack on Iran, Israel has kept its air force bases on high alert and urged its diplomats abroad to remain in a state of emergency and readiness for a possible Iranian response through its proxies.

The War Cabinet has continued its meetings since the attack, evaluating the strike and its potential ramifications with the participation of heads of security agencies.

According to Israel, the strike was aimed at sending a message to the Iranians that Tel Aviv can reach them at any time it chooses.

While Israelis denied Iranian reports claiming no significant damage occurred, Israeli security officials considered these reports as confirmation of Iran's intention not to retaliate.

Israelis dismissed Washington's assertion of not being informed about the timing of the attack, with Israeli officials stating that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant informed his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, of the timing and scale of the strike during their conversation, confirming that it would not drag the region into a regional war.

Gallant preceded the strike by briefing air force officers at the Tel Nof airbase, finalizing preparations for the attack, and discussing with them the tasks assigned to them to carry out missions at distances of up to 1,500 kilometers.

Israeli officials held a virtual meeting on Friday with American officials to assess the situation after Iran's attack, and various Israeli proposals were addressed to ensure the tightening of economic sanctions on Iran.

Tel Aviv considers these sanctions to have stronger results and consequences than any military action.

Israeli security and military authorities highlighted that Tel Aviv's haste in responding to Iran is not only to restore its deterrence but also to return to its combat priorities in Gaza.

In the virtual meeting on Friday, the parties discussed Israeli plans to invade Rafah and ensure the security of civilians amid the green light obtained by Tel Aviv from Washington to carry out the operation after ensuring the protection of vulnerable Palestinians who continue to be subjected to daily Israeli airstrikes, which continue to claim the lives of civilians, including women and children.

