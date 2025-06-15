Iran says mosques, metro stations, and schools to serve as shelters from Israel attacks

Iran announced that mosques, metro stations, and schools would serve as shelters from Sunday evening as Israel's attacks entered a third day.



"Mosques are among the shelters available to the public, and the metro stations will be prepared tonight to open for use," government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told state TV, adding that schools were also "safe places" for refuge.



AFP