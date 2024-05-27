Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-27 | 12:25
High views

2min
Diverging views: Talks on Syrian refugee return dominate Brussels Conference

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

At the eighth Brussels Conference on 'Supporting the future of Syria and the region,' host countries called for the return of Syrian refugees, while European donor nations insisted that conditions for a safe and voluntary return are not yet in place.

The strongest stances came from Lebanon, which presented a unified stance, and Jordan, which reminded attendees of unfulfilled promises. 

In contrast, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced the EU's commitment of over €2 billion to support Syrian refugees in Syria and those in host communities in Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Turkey for 2024 and 2025. 

Notably, nearly half of this amount is allocated to Turkey alone.

Borrell acknowledged that financial aid is insufficient, attributing the inability of Syrians to return home to the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's policies. 

The outcome of the Brussels conference for host countries was clear: the refugees are staying, and host countries must manage them according to international laws while receiving limited financial assistance. 

Turkey, which receives the bigger share of the aid, continues to allow refugees to pass through to Europe.

