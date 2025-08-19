News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
Lebanon Economy
19-08-2025 | 02:29
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
Gasoline prices rose on Tuesday by LBP 2,000 for both 95- and 98-octane, while diesel dropped by LBP 32,000 and gas by LBP 28,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,444,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,484,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,332,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,059,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Gasoline
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Previous
