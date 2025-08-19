New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge

Lebanon Economy
19-08-2025 | 02:29
High views
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge
New fuel prices in Lebanon: Gasoline edges higher as diesel and gas plunge

Gasoline prices rose on Tuesday by LBP 2,000 for both 95- and 98-octane, while diesel dropped by LBP 32,000 and gas by LBP 28,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,444,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,484,000 
- Diesel: LBP 1,332,000 
- Gas canister: LBP 1,059,000

