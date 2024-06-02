Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02
High views
Netanyahu&#39;s Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act

A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

In a move reflecting US support for Israel amid the war on Gaza, the leadership of the US Congress invited the Israeli Prime Minister to deliver a speech before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, at a time when the latter faces widespread criticism internationally and domestically due to the escalation in Gaza.
What does this invitation mean? 

It is a diplomatic tradition reflecting the strategic alliance between the two countries. The invitation is usually extended by the leadership of Congress from both parties to leaders of allied countries to Washington, whether the President, Prime Minister, or ruler of the country, whether king, sultan, or otherwise.

It has become a custom of leaders of countries to visit Congress since 1945, and the most invited leader was British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress three times, equaling Netanyahu's three speeches as well, with the fourth on the way.

However, in this context, the invitation also serves as a strong message of solidarity with Israel in facing its surrounding security challenges. The invitation came with the signatures of the Speaker of the House and the leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress.

What will Netanyahu say before the US Senate and House of Representatives? Analysts predict that the Israeli Prime Minister will advocate for the concept of "just war" waged by Israel against those threatening its existence, referring to Hamas.
From the US podium, he will express appreciation for the continuous support from Washington and will attempt to gather more political, financial, and military support for Israel, which faces increasing international and US anger day by day.

As the US public is divided on the issue of Israel, so too are the US political parties. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, are eager to show their unconditional support for Netanyahu and his government. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration have expressed reservations about Netanyahu's invitation, amidst disagreements over how to manage the conflict in Gaza and concerns about the impact of this visit on US relations with Arab and Islamic countries.

The division is not only between the White House and Congress but also extends within the Democratic Party itself. Many Democrats, including Senator Bernie Sanders and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have announced that they will boycott Netanyahu's speech.
Hosting Netanyahu before Congress, therefore, carries many political and diplomatic messages, not only for Israel but also for theUS domestic scene, which is gearing up for sensitive US elections in a few months.

News Bulletin Reports

Netanyahu

Israel

Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
Download now the LBCI mobile app
