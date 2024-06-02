News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The World in Lebanon
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
25
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02 | 12:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Netanyahu's Address to Congress: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In a move reflecting US support for Israel amid the war on Gaza, the leadership of the US Congress invited the Israeli Prime Minister to deliver a speech before a joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, at a time when the latter faces widespread criticism internationally and domestically due to the escalation in Gaza.
What does this invitation mean?
It is a diplomatic tradition reflecting the strategic alliance between the two countries. The invitation is usually extended by the leadership of Congress from both parties to leaders of allied countries to Washington, whether the President, Prime Minister, or ruler of the country, whether king, sultan, or otherwise.
It has become a custom of leaders of countries to visit Congress since 1945, and the most invited leader was British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who addressed Congress three times, equaling Netanyahu's three speeches as well, with the fourth on the way.
However, in this context, the invitation also serves as a strong message of solidarity with Israel in facing its surrounding security challenges. The invitation came with the signatures of the Speaker of the House and the leaders of both the Democratic and Republican parties in Congress.
What will Netanyahu say before the US Senate and House of Representatives? Analysts predict that the Israeli Prime Minister will advocate for the concept of "just war" waged by Israel against those threatening its existence, referring to Hamas.
From the US podium, he will express appreciation for the continuous support from Washington and will attempt to gather more political, financial, and military support for Israel, which faces increasing international and US anger day by day.
As the US public is divided on the issue of Israel, so too are the US political parties. Republicans, led by House Speaker Mike Johnson, are eager to show their unconditional support for Netanyahu and his government. In contrast, Democratic President Joe Biden and his administration have expressed reservations about Netanyahu's invitation, amidst disagreements over how to manage the conflict in Gaza and concerns about the impact of this visit on US relations with Arab and Islamic countries.
The division is not only between the White House and Congress but also extends within the Democratic Party itself. Many Democrats, including Senator Bernie Sanders and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have announced that they will boycott Netanyahu's speech.
Hosting Netanyahu before Congress, therefore, carries many political and diplomatic messages, not only for Israel but also for theUS domestic scene, which is gearing up for sensitive US elections in a few months.
News Bulletin Reports
Netanyahu
Israel
Next
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:36
Netanyahu's aide: Biden's plan regarding Gaza 'is not a good deal,' but Israel accepts it
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-01
Netanyahu: Israel insists on 'eliminating' Hamas before a permanent ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
Israel calls on 'civilized nations' to reject any arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
News Bulletin Reports
12:15
Netanyahu Faces Political Turmoil Over Israeli Proposal for Hostages Exchange and Gaza War End
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Macron's response: No Israeli defense companies at Eurosatory 2024
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-01
Biden's proposal: Netanyahu insists on war goals despite US deal suggestion
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-21
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
World News
2024-05-21
Blinken: Several countries may play a significant role in post-war Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-14
US Urges Caution for Israel After Iranian Drone and Missile Strike
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
Lebanon News
2024-05-09
Samir Geagea's LBCI interview: Rejects Frangieh's candidacy, slams Hezbollah-Amal duo over presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
Lebanon News
08:38
3.0 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded in Qab Elias, Zahle
2
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
06:01
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
3
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
Lebanon News
04:16
Donner Sang Compter bids farewell to Beirut office after 14 years of impact
4
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
Middle East News
07:47
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani to Visit Lebanon in First Official Trip
5
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
Lebanon News
05:23
Al Rahi's message to 'political believers': If you turn to the Holy Spirit, you would have elected a president for the republic
6
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
Middle East News
03:41
Iranian TV: Ahmadinejad registers his candidacy for the presidency
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:51
Israeli Defense Minister: We are exploring alternatives to Hamas in governing Gaza
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:25
US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More