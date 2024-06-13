France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment

2024-06-13
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment
2min
France in Turmoil: Early Legislative Elections Spark Political Realignment

A report by Mario Doueiri, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

The political landscape in France was shaken by the recent European election results, leading to a major development: early legislative elections.

The situation unfolds with significant divisions within the French right and the formation of new alliances on the left.

On the right, the Republican Party experienced a deep crisis and internal divisions after members decided to exclude party leader Éric Ciotti due to his announcement of an alliance with the far-right National Rally party supporting Marine Le Pen in the early legislative elections. This decision was made unanimously at an emergency meeting of the party's political bureau. Ciotti considered the decision illegal and launched a petition to support his alliance with the far-right.

The internal tensions within right-wing parties also extended to the Reconquête party, where Marion Maréchal Le Pen announced she was severing ties with Éric Zemmour, accusing him of fielding candidates against the National Rally, which she supported. This decision was criticized by her aunt, Marine Le Pen, supported by the National Rally, and led Zemmour to expel her from the party.

In contrast, the left began to unite, as left-wing parties succeeded in forming a new alliance called the "Popular Front." Parties such as La France Insoumise, the Socialist Party, the Greens, and the French Communist Party agreed to present a united front in the upcoming elections. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of La France Insoumise, expressed his readiness to lead this alliance.

Meanwhile, the camp of current French President Emmanuel Macron, who called for standing against "extremists," began its election campaign. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal started his tour of important electoral districts, aiming to secure as many deputies as possible to salvage what remains of Macron's presidential term.

