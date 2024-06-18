News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18 | 12:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As tensions flare between Lebanon and Israel, the arrival of US mediator Amos Hochstein in Beirut, following his initial stop in Tel Aviv, raises crucial questions about the potential for a broader conflict.
Sources familiar with Hochstein's meetings with Lebanese officials told LBCI that the primary goal is to achieve de-escalation on the southern front, which, despite recent escalations, remains feasible.
However, failure in diplomatic efforts could escalate into full-scale war.
The proposed de-escalation might begin by reverting to previous rules of engagement, reducing the intensity of strikes between the two sides as a preliminary measure.
Hochstein's meetings included discussions with the Lebanese Army Commander and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
According to LBCI, Hochstein's meeting with Berri was fruitful, exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement between Lebanon and Israel if a ceasefire in Gaza cannot be achieved. Both sides agree that a ceasefire in Gaza is the key to defusing regional tensions, which would positively impact Lebanon.
Berri reportedly conveyed the discussions with Hochstein to Hezbollah. Following his meeting with Berri, Hochstein met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who emphasized that Lebanon does not seek escalation and called for an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression and a return to calm and stability along the southern border.
Mikati stated, "We continue to strive for de-escalation and an end to the continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty."
Diplomatic efforts also included a meeting with the caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.
Will a period of calm prevail on the southern front as Hochstein's tour of Beirut concludes, following his prior engagements in Tel Aviv?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Envoy
Amos Hochstein
Mission
Tensions
Lebanon
Israel
De-escalation
Next
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-31
Amos Hochstein's proposed roadmap: Reducing tensions between Lebanon and Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The Dangers of Hate Speech: Manifestations and Repercussions on Society
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The Dangers of Hate Speech: Manifestations and Repercussions on Society
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14
Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
09:24
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
2
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
06:29
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
3
World News
00:22
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
00:22
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
4
Lebanon Economy
05:08
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
Lebanon Economy
05:08
On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30
Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05
Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
7
Lebanon News
06:58
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
Lebanon News
06:58
Mikati and US Envoy Hochstein discuss path to peace amid tensions
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More