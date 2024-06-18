US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18 | 12:56
High views
LBCI
US Envoy Hochstein&#39;s mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
2min
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As tensions flare between Lebanon and Israel, the arrival of US mediator Amos Hochstein in Beirut, following his initial stop in Tel Aviv, raises crucial questions about the potential for a broader conflict. 

Sources familiar with Hochstein's meetings with Lebanese officials told LBCI that the primary goal is to achieve de-escalation on the southern front, which, despite recent escalations, remains feasible. 

However, failure in diplomatic efforts could escalate into full-scale war.

The proposed de-escalation might begin by reverting to previous rules of engagement, reducing the intensity of strikes between the two sides as a preliminary measure. 

Hochstein's meetings included discussions with the Lebanese Army Commander and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
 
According to LBCI, Hochstein's meeting with Berri was fruitful, exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement between Lebanon and Israel if a ceasefire in Gaza cannot be achieved. Both sides agree that a ceasefire in Gaza is the key to defusing regional tensions, which would positively impact Lebanon.

Berri reportedly conveyed the discussions with Hochstein to Hezbollah. Following his meeting with Berri, Hochstein met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who emphasized that Lebanon does not seek escalation and called for an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression and a return to calm and stability along the southern border. 

Mikati stated, "We continue to strive for de-escalation and an end to the continuous violations of Lebanese sovereignty."

Diplomatic efforts also included a meeting with the caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib. 

Will a period of calm prevail on the southern front as Hochstein's tour of Beirut concludes, following his prior engagements in Tel Aviv?

