News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19 | 13:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Some may wonder why there is such a fuss over the Hudhud drone mission, given that this is not the first time Hezbollah's drones have breached Israeli airspace, and considering that the airspace of all countries is exposed to the world through various applications.
What is noteworthy about the Hudhud operation is that it is recent, taking place just a few days ago, and was executed smoothly and for long hours. During this time, it filmed various sensitive sites, starting from the Lebanese border up to the port of Haifa, and identified several locations by name as if Hezbollah knew them precisely.
What was published as a result is only the first episode of what was filmed, with more to be revealed later. The timing of the subsequent releases will be politically significant, just as the first video was released concurrently with Amos Hochstein's talks in Lebanon. Additionally, it is reported that the Hudhud did not fly over the occupied territories alone but as part of a squadron of Hudhud drones, some of which are still flying over the occupied territories.
More importantly, the filming was not limited to Haifa and its port but extended beyond Haifa, and this will be disclosed soon. The outcome of what has happened so far is that Hezbollah now possesses documented information about sensitive sites and a potential target bank, which includes military targets such as the military industries complex and the Haifa military base, civilian targets such as the densely populated Krayot area, and strategic targets such as the port of Haifa and its facilities.
Hezbollah's message is clear: they are ready for any attack or war, operating on the principle of military for military, civilian for civilian, and strategic for strategic. The message to the Americans and Israelis is that there will be no cessation of the southern war without stopping the war in Gaza, and instead of putting pressure on Lebanon, the US administration should pressure Israel to stop the war there.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hezbollah
Hudhud Drone
Lebanon
Israel
Haifa
Next
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
Vatican's Cardinal Pietro Parolin Visits Beirut Amidst Political and Spiritual Engagements
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah military facility in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Amos Hochstein's Diplomatic Mission in Beirut: A Focus on De-escalation Amid Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties and Strategic Alliances
News Bulletin Reports
13:25
Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties and Strategic Alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanese Government and UNHCR Clash Over Syrian Refugee Data
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
0
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
World News
2024-06-18
UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-07
Cyprus-Lebanon relations tested: Illegal migration crisis experienced in both countries
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
3
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
4
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
5
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
Lebanon News
04:00
Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Berri's initiative would have led to presidential election
6
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
7
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
03:13
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
8
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Middle East News
00:25
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More