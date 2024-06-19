A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



Some may wonder why there is such a fuss over the Hudhud drone mission, given that this is not the first time Hezbollah's drones have breached Israeli airspace, and considering that the airspace of all countries is exposed to the world through various applications.



What is noteworthy about the Hudhud operation is that it is recent, taking place just a few days ago, and was executed smoothly and for long hours. During this time, it filmed various sensitive sites, starting from the Lebanese border up to the port of Haifa, and identified several locations by name as if Hezbollah knew them precisely.



What was published as a result is only the first episode of what was filmed, with more to be revealed later. The timing of the subsequent releases will be politically significant, just as the first video was released concurrently with Amos Hochstein's talks in Lebanon. Additionally, it is reported that the Hudhud did not fly over the occupied territories alone but as part of a squadron of Hudhud drones, some of which are still flying over the occupied territories.



More importantly, the filming was not limited to Haifa and its port but extended beyond Haifa, and this will be disclosed soon. The outcome of what has happened so far is that Hezbollah now possesses documented information about sensitive sites and a potential target bank, which includes military targets such as the military industries complex and the Haifa military base, civilian targets such as the densely populated Krayot area, and strategic targets such as the port of Haifa and its facilities.



Hezbollah's message is clear: they are ready for any attack or war, operating on the principle of military for military, civilian for civilian, and strategic for strategic. The message to the Americans and Israelis is that there will be no cessation of the southern war without stopping the war in Gaza, and instead of putting pressure on Lebanon, the US administration should pressure Israel to stop the war there.





