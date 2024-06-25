News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
US Envoy Amos Hochstein had barely left Beirut after informing all the officials he met that Israel might wage war on Lebanon within five weeks, following its battle in Rafah, if a diplomatic solution with Lebanon is not reached.
Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri then stated that Lebanon is facing a critical month and the situation is not reassuring, especially since Hochstein did not return with answers after his talks in Tel Aviv.
Berri's remarks to "RT" sparked concern among the Lebanese people, prompting those involved in the detailed talks with the US mediator to attempt to alleviate these worries.
Those concerned said that Berri has been saying from the beginning that the situation is delicate.
However, this time, he issued a warning, stating that if Lebanon does not "strengthen itself," particularly by swiftly electing a President, it risks falling out of international focus.
This is especially crucial during the European and American election periods, which could leave the regions of Gaza and the South vulnerable to various scenarios.
The efforts to downplay the impact of Berri's statement come at a time when there are growing signs that diplomacy is making progress and becoming more likely than war.
Currently, those concerned in the military field report that despite Hochstein's remarks about Washington's inability to ensure war prevention, there has been no alteration in the Israeli military presence in the northern region.
Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also affirmed that the positioning of these forces remains defensive.
While it is true that Hezbollah and Speaker of Parliament Berri do not overlook the possibility of a widescale war, it is also true that Washington is pushing towards a diplomatic solution.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that this depends on Tel Aviv ensuring that tensions with Hezbollah do not escalate, and reaching a resolution that allows families on both sides of the border to return to their homes.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
US
Amos Hochstein
Israel
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Nabih Berri
Next
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-11
US-Backed Settlement: Navigating Lebanon-Israel Border Tensions and Hezbollah's Role
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Julian Assange released: The end of a legal battle
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Examining Iran's elections: Candidates and the nuclear agreement - an overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-24
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions
0
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:56
Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon
0
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
World News
2024-04-22
Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
2
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit
4
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
Lebanon News
05:10
Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place
5
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
Lebanon News
04:33
Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges
6
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
Lebanon News
11:42
US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war
7
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:16
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
8
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
World News
10:43
US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More