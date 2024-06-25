Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



US Envoy Amos Hochstein had barely left Beirut after informing all the officials he met that Israel might wage war on Lebanon within five weeks, following its battle in Rafah, if a diplomatic solution with Lebanon is not reached.



Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri then stated that Lebanon is facing a critical month and the situation is not reassuring, especially since Hochstein did not return with answers after his talks in Tel Aviv.



Berri's remarks to "RT" sparked concern among the Lebanese people, prompting those involved in the detailed talks with the US mediator to attempt to alleviate these worries.



Those concerned said that Berri has been saying from the beginning that the situation is delicate.



However, this time, he issued a warning, stating that if Lebanon does not "strengthen itself," particularly by swiftly electing a President, it risks falling out of international focus.



This is especially crucial during the European and American election periods, which could leave the regions of Gaza and the South vulnerable to various scenarios.



The efforts to downplay the impact of Berri's statement come at a time when there are growing signs that diplomacy is making progress and becoming more likely than war.



Currently, those concerned in the military field report that despite Hochstein's remarks about Washington's inability to ensure war prevention, there has been no alteration in the Israeli military presence in the northern region.



Furthermore, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also affirmed that the positioning of these forces remains defensive.



While it is true that Hezbollah and Speaker of Parliament Berri do not overlook the possibility of a widescale war, it is also true that Washington is pushing towards a diplomatic solution.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that this depends on Tel Aviv ensuring that tensions with Hezbollah do not escalate, and reaching a resolution that allows families on both sides of the border to return to their homes.