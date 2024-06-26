Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-26 | 12:50
High views
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah
2min
Calming the border: US mediates de-escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Recent developments over the past 48 hours indicate an escalating rhetoric hinting at a comprehensive Israeli war on Lebanon, as American efforts aim for a gradual de-escalation between Hezbollah and the Israeli military.   

Key Lebanese officials, including Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, have reportedly received messages from the US signaling progress in this regard.

Sources suggest that Israeli authorities have become convinced of the necessity to reduce tensions along the northern borders. 

Meanwhile, Hezbollah adjusts the intensity of its military operations in response to Israeli actions, potentially leading to a decrease in hostilities on both sides.

Insiders emphasize that this de-escalation does not signify the end of tensions but rather, paves the way for agreements and final arrangements along the borders.  

US envoy Amos Hochstein, actively involved in these efforts, may revisit the region if the de-escalation measures take hold, effectively reducing the likelihood of a full-scale war.

Recent statements by Israeli leaders, particularly Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, have hinted at the winding down of large-scale military operations in Gaza within two weeks. They anticipate transitioning to a third phase involving limited operations, aimed at reducing tensions not only in Gaza but across all fronts. 

Netanyahu's remarks about troop movements from Gaza to northern Israel have been framed as defensive measures.

