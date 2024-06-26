News
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
2024-06-26 | 12:59
Scenarios for war: Israeli Supreme Court decision deepens government crisis
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Thousands of protesters across Israel rallied on a national day of protest, demanding government action to secure the release of all hostages from Gaza and threatening escalated measures, including a warning strike.
The Israeli Supreme Court further fractured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government by issuing a landmark ruling that compelled ultra-Orthodox young men, known as Haredim, to enlist in the military and suspended all state funding for their religious schools.
This historic decision comes amidst Israel's most intense and prolonged warfare since its inception, exacerbated by the nine-month Gaza war that has strained the military, particularly its reserve forces.
President of the National Security Council, Tzahi Hanegbi's recent statement questioning the feasibility of eliminating Hamas as an ideology and organization has stirred controversy among ministers and lawmakers, sparking intense debates across WhatsApp groups.
Simultaneously, there appears to be an alignment between Tel Aviv and Washington on the necessity of reaching a diplomatic resolution with Lebanon as attention turns to the aftermath of the Rafah operation.
Israel's strategic calculations foresee a potential war with Lebanon, leading to a complete electricity blackout.
Intelligence, operational, and technological agencies are actively preparing for this scenario, with the Finance and Communications Ministries deploying 5,000 low-orbit satellites from Starlink to ensure stable data and information flow to governmental authorities in the event of war if infrastructure and strategy are destroyed in Israel.
