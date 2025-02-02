Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11

World News
02-02-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordan&#39;s King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordan's King Abdullah to meet with Trump on Feb. 11

Jordan's King Abdullah will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 11 at the White House, the Jordanian state news agency reported on Sunday, following Trump's call for the transfer of Palestinians to Jordan and Egypt.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Jordan

King Abdullah

US

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Trump reveals sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China
US conducted airstrikes on IS targets in Somalia: Trump
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

LBCI's team visits Deir Mimas, documenting damage, strategic significance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:34

Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'

LBCI
World News
07:19

Russia and Ukraine trade blame for Kursk school attack

LBCI
World News
06:17

Greece issues Santorini seismic activity warning

LBCI
World News
05:36

Israel's Netanyahu leaves for Washington looking to deepen ties with Trump

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

EU agrees to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing: Kallas

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

Syrian official says Latakia Port operating normally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

MP Elias Jarade to LBCI: Opposition nominations aim to re-elect Najib Mikati as PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

Speaking to LBCI, MP Ashraf Rifi urges Lebanon to appoint a prime minister who reflects Aoun's vision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More