Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued an administrative memorandum ordering the closure of all public administrations, institutions, and municipalities in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday.



According to the memorandum, all government offices, public institutions, and municipalities will be closed on Friday, April 18, 2025, and Monday, April 21, 2025.



Additionally, institutions operating under special regulations that normally work on Saturdays will also be closed on April 19, 2025.