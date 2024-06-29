News
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Amid ongoing clashes on the border between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli leadership has tied the northern front's developments to the situation in Gaza, prioritizing a peaceful resolution with Lebanon.
As the exchange of fire continues, divisions within the mini-security cabinet persist regarding the preference for a diplomatic solution with Lebanon over military action.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Iron Dome air defense system base and an intelligence base in the north. Gallant, who supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diplomatic approach, faced opposition from ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
Gallant assured the air defense unit commanders of his support for the peaceful route while maintaining readiness in case of its failure.
As part of preparations for potential escalation in the north, Gallant reached an agreement with the Americans for additional arms shipments to Israel and is exploring the possibility of reconsidering the shipment of large bombs.
According to Israelis, these bombs were frozen not only in response to Netanyahu's statements but also due to concerns over their use in densely populated areas.
However, Israel stresses its need for these bombs if diplomatic efforts with Lebanon fail.
Meanwhile, Gallant is intensifying his efforts after talks in Washington to support American steps toward ending the Gaza war. He presented his vision for the post-war period, which includes dividing Gaza into 24 sectors and forming a special committee led by the United States and an international force comprising soldiers from Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Morocco.
This force would be responsible for security in Gaza until a trained Palestinian force takes over, with American troops handling logistical aspects.
Additionally, the Southern Command will hold a special session on Sunday, with Gallant and Netanyahu participating, to schedule military activities in Gaza and assess the progress of combat operations as the Israeli army announces the third phase of the war in different areas of Gaza. This coincides with American efforts to advance a prisoner exchange deal that could end the war.
Washington has formulated a new proposal for the prisoner release agreement, ensuring a ceasefire and lasting calm. If successful, this deal could result in a swift agreement affecting both the southern and northern fronts.
