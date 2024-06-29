Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Amid ongoing clashes on the border between Israel and Hezbollah, the Israeli leadership has tied the northern front's developments to the situation in Gaza, prioritizing a peaceful resolution with Lebanon. 

As the exchange of fire continues, divisions within the mini-security cabinet persist regarding the preference for a diplomatic solution with Lebanon over military action.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant visited the Iron Dome air defense system base and an intelligence base in the north. Gallant, who supports Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's diplomatic approach, faced opposition from ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Gallant assured the air defense unit commanders of his support for the peaceful route while maintaining readiness in case of its failure. 

As part of preparations for potential escalation in the north, Gallant reached an agreement with the Americans for additional arms shipments to Israel and is exploring the possibility of reconsidering the shipment of large bombs. 

According to Israelis, these bombs were frozen not only in response to Netanyahu's statements but also due to concerns over their use in densely populated areas. 

However, Israel stresses its need for these bombs if diplomatic efforts with Lebanon fail.

Meanwhile, Gallant is intensifying his efforts after talks in Washington to support American steps toward ending the Gaza war. He presented his vision for the post-war period, which includes dividing Gaza into 24 sectors and forming a special committee led by the United States and an international force comprising soldiers from Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, and Morocco. 

This force would be responsible for security in Gaza until a trained Palestinian force takes over, with American troops handling logistical aspects.

Additionally, the Southern Command will hold a special session on Sunday, with Gallant and Netanyahu participating, to schedule military activities in Gaza and assess the progress of combat operations as the Israeli army announces the third phase of the war in different areas of Gaza. This coincides with American efforts to advance a prisoner exchange deal that could end the war. 

Washington has formulated a new proposal for the prisoner release agreement, ensuring a ceasefire and lasting calm. If successful, this deal could result in a swift agreement affecting both the southern and northern fronts.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Diplomatic

Solution

Military

Action

Israel

Northern

Front

Gaza

War

LBCI Next
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-20

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-14

Northern front heats up: Potential war looms as Israeli Cabinet weighs Lebanon strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-13

Israel Faces Critical Decisions on Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions with Lebanon and Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Iranian Presidential Election: High Stakes and Voter Turnout in Focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28

Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque

LBCI
World News
00:46

Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More